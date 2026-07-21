Washington state official website includes candidate statement with ‘globalize the intifada’

Early in his candidate statement, which is posted to the official website of the Washington Secretary of State, David Blomstrom, who is running to unseat Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), admits that after he used the word “Jewarchy” in his 2016 voters pamphlet statement, “people called me an ‘antisemite,’ whatever that is.”

“Then came the Gaza genocide,” he wrote. “Now you know what I was talking about.”

In the rest of the statement, the candidate calls himself “more staunchly pro-Iran and anti-Israel than either of my two opponents from India,” and says that he doesn’t “draw the line at Zionism, which sprouted in Seattle during World War II.” He also threatens Jews.

“Be honest: do you think the Republicans and Democrats care more about us or Israel? Do you think things are getting better or worse?” he wrote. He also thanked “all the pro-Palestinians and pro-Iranians supporting my campaign” and wrote, “from the river to the sea, let’s globalize the intifada.”

The statement “from the river to the sea” is seen widely as a call to erase Israel from the map, and “globalize the intifada” is understood to refer to violence against Jews.

Blomstrom is running to unseat Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), who has also accused the Jewish state of “genocide.” (JNS sought comment from Jayapal.)

His campaign website accuses Jews of controlling both the Democratic and Republican Parties and “the global economy.” It also states that “we will never fix any major problems until we deal with our Jewish problem.”

JNS sought comment from Washington state officials about whether there are rules governing what candidates are allowed to say in their statements. Some counties in the state direct candidates to avoid making statements that are “libelous or otherwise inappropriate.”

“‘Globalize the intifada’ is an outright horrifying call for the murder of Jews. We would never tolerating a call to murder blacks or gays or Asians,” Morton Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America, told JNS.

“This is dangerous incitement to mass murder and should never be tolerated. This is an illegal terrorist threat,” he said.

Gwen Kirkland, a Democrat, and Nirav Sheth, a Republican, are also running for the seat in Washington’s 7th Congressional District.

“I don’t take him seriously,” Sheth told JNS of Blomstrom.