Coalition of Catholics Against Antisemitism to launch first campus chapter at Franciscan University

The Coalition of Catholics Against Antisemitism will launch its first college chapter this fall at Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio, marking the group’s expansion onto a university campus, EWTN News reported on Tuesday.

The coalition was founded in 2023 at a conference on Catholic-Jewish relations hosted by the private university.

Colin Reitmeyer, president of the new chapter, told EWTN News that the group plans to “spread awareness to unaware students about the rise of antisemitism and how they can combat it” while seeking a dialogue with “those under the sway of antisemitic propaganda, leading them to rethink their deeply flawed ideology.”

Simone Rizkallah, a founding member of the coalition and manager of Jewish-Christian partnerships at the Tikvah Fund, called the chapter “a sign of hope” and told the outlet that the organization would welcome similar initiatives at other colleges if students choose to establish them.