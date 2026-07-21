More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Coalition of Catholics Against Antisemitism to launch first campus chapter at Franciscan University

The Ohio chapter aims to combat Jew-hatred through education and dialogue, with organizers hoping it will serve as a model for other colleges.

The chapel of Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio. Credit: Joseph Antoniello via Wikimedia Commons.
The chapel of Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio. Credit: Joseph Antoniello via Wikimedia Commons.
(July 21, 2026 / JNS)

The Coalition of Catholics Against Antisemitism will launch its first college chapter this fall at Franciscan University of Steubenville in Ohio, marking the group’s expansion onto a university campus, EWTN News reported on Tuesday.

The coalition was founded in 2023 at a conference on Catholic-Jewish relations hosted by the private university.

Colin Reitmeyer, president of the new chapter, told EWTN News that the group plans to “spread awareness to unaware students about the rise of antisemitism and how they can combat it” while seeking a dialogue with “those under the sway of antisemitic propaganda, leading them to rethink their deeply flawed ideology.”

Simone Rizkallah, a founding member of the coalition and manager of Jewish-Christian partnerships at the Tikvah Fund, called the chapter “a sign of hope” and told the outlet that the organization would welcome similar initiatives at other colleges if students choose to establish them.

EXPLORE JNS
Election, Ballot
U.S. News
New Jersey to remove 6,600 noncitizens mistakenly registered to vote after software error
Gov. Mikie Sherrill says fewer than 400 of those improperly registered cast ballots as the White House renews its push for proof-of-citizenship voting legislation.
July 21, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Washington state official website includes candidate statement with ‘globalize the intifada’
David Blomstrom, who is running for Congress, states that “people called me an ‘antisemite,’ whatever that is” and that “I am more staunchly pro-Iran and anti-Israel than either of my two opponents.”
July 21, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Gavel, Court, Judge
U.S. News
Appeals court overturns release order of Columbia anti-Israel activist
A unanimous Second Circuit panel ruled that Mohsen Mahdawi’s challenge to his detention and removal must proceed through the immigration system, vacating a lower court order that had secured his release.
July 21, 2026
Rubio Ayman Safadi Jordan
U.S. News
Trump announces new reciprocal trade agreement with Jordan
The deal builds on the two countries’ existing free trade pact while expanding market access for U.S. exporters and deepening economic and security cooperation.
July 21, 2026
Hundreds of women whose lives have been affected by terrorism and war gather for OneFamily’s annual Women’s Empowerment Day at Jerusalem’s Ramada Hotel, July 21, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of OneFamily.
Healing Together
OneFamily gathering offers healing and hope to women scarred by terror and war
Hundreds of bereaved mothers, widows, sisters and caregivers came together in Jerusalem during the Nine Days to find strength in shared loss and resilience.
July 21, 2026
Sharon Altshul
Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.Y.), a member of the House Financial Services Committee, questions Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill, in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2025. Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
U.S. News
House panel advances intelligence bill requiring new Iran threat assessment
The measure would require the director of national intelligence to produce a new National Intelligence Estimate on Iran, including an unclassified summary.
July 21, 2026
Trump Iraq Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi
JNS TV / JLMinute
Is the Middle East heading toward a wider war?
July 21, 2026 09:50 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Hear, O’ Israel!
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Anti-Zionism is the most racist ideology in the world
Benjamin Kerstein