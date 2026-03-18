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Tamir Idan

The western Negev city of Netivot, June 10, 2015. Photo: Lehava Center, Netivot, SkyPic Aerial Photography, Pikiwiki Israel.
Opinion
We are the defenders of Israel, not the ‘Gaza periphery’
Defining the vibrant communities of the western Negev as “Gaza-adjacent” implies that our entire existence is defined by and revolves around our neighbors to the west.
Aug. 20, 2019
Tamir Idan