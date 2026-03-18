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Tesfazion Gerhelase

A visual used on college campuses in Ireland supporting Palestinians, anti-Israel bias and the BDS movement. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
Why is the BDS movement dangerous?
BDS poses a threat to Israel not because it is causing Israel political or financial damage, but because it is shifting the opinions of the next generation of American and European leaders.
Sep. 12, 2019
Tesfazion Gerhelase
View of the snow-covered Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights in northern Israel on Jan. 18, 2019. Credit: Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Opinion
Without Israel, the Middle East is lost
Aug. 19, 2019
Tesfazion Gerhelase