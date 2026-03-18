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Rep. Tim Walberg

Rep. Tim Walberg

Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI) is chair of the House Education and Workforce Committee.

House Education Committee Columbia
Opinion
Relief coming for Jewish students facing antisemitism on campus
Universities get thousands of dollars from the federal government; they should be following the law and ensuring Jewish students are safe.
Mar. 4, 2025
Rep. Tim Walberg