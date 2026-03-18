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Toby Dershowitz

Toby Dershowitz

Toby Dershowitz is managing director at FDD Action.

Al Jazeera English newsroom
Opinion
Journalism of jihad?
“Al Jazeera” media trainer lauds terrorists and blames the Jews.
May. 16, 2025
Eitan Fischberger
2024 CPAC Brazil
Opinion
Hamas deserves Argentina’s terrorism designation
Jul. 29, 2024
Toby Dershowitz
Alberto Nisman. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Justice is elusive six years after the murder of Alberto Nisman
Jan. 21, 2021
Toby Dershowitz