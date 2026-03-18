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Tova Dorfman

Holocaust survivors and Israeli soldiers in Herzliya, Oct. 25, 2021. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Opinion
Spreading the survivors’ stories
It won’t be long before there’s no one to provide first-hand testimony about the horrors of the Holocaust.
Jan. 27, 2022
Tova Dorfman