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Victor Rosenthal

Israelis protest in Tel Aviv against the government's judicial reform program, March 04, 2023. Photo by Gili Yaari/Flash90.
Opinion
Playing chicken with the Jewish state
The conflict over judicial reform is really a battle between the two blocs of Israeli society.
Mar. 8, 2023
Victor Rosenthal
Israeli forces conduct a counterterror operation near Jenin, Dec. 1, 2022. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Opinion
The Forward brings back the Jenin massacre that never happened
Feb. 8, 2023
Victor Rosenthal
Soldiers of the IDF's 7th Tank Brigade and Golani Brigade start joint training in the central Golan Heights on Aug. 29, 2022. Photo: Michael Giladi/Flash90
Opinion
Israel and the survival imperative
Jan. 30, 2023
Victor Rosenthal
Pro-Palestinian Protesters in Dublin
Opinion
Palestinianism is an ideology and an identity
Invented by the KGB, perpetuated by Western leftists, Palestinianism makes the conflict in the Land of Israel a zero-sum game.
Sep. 28, 2022
Victor Rosenthal
The New York Times building in New York City. Credit: Serge Attal/Flash90.
Opinion
Statues, slavery and ‘The New York Times‘
So there you have it. The feet of the family that owns the flagship of “woke” culture are filthy with the mud of slavery.
Jul. 21, 2020
Victor Rosenthal
Israelis protest outside the home of Blue and White leader Benny Gantz in Rosh Ha'ayin, calling on him not to join a unity government with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, March 20, 2020. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
Bibi Derangement Syndrome in the age of coronavirus
Until Israel can fix its badly broken political system, the best of the currently available outcomes during this difficult time is a unity government. And the best person to lead it is probably (eat your hearts out, Bibi-haters) Benjamin Netanyahu.
Mar. 24, 2020
Victor Rosenthal
Jasbir Puar
Opinion
Jasbir Puar and the academy’s moral failure
Universities and colleges are supposed to be beacons of light, but instead have taken the easy, profitable and cowardly path, joining the dark forces of Jew-hatred while preening themselves for promoting “social justice.”
Mar. 8, 2020
Victor Rosenthal
The Hemicycle of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, during a plenary session, Feb. 5, 2014. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Our European enemy
Are E.U. officials so stupid as to fail to understand that the funds that they provide to the Palestinian Authority are used to pay terrorists? I don’t believe it.
Feb. 9, 2020
Victor Rosenthal
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the East Room of the White House unveiling details of the Middle East peace plan, Jan. 28, 2020. White House Photo by Shealah Craighead.
Opinion
The ‘deal of the century’
The significance of the newly revealed U.S. peace plan is that it will change people’s thinking about the conflict and free Israel from the chains of the Oslo/Clinton paradigm.
Feb. 2, 2020
Victor Rosenthal
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force commander Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Will the Iranian regime’s obsessive Jew-hatred be its undoing?
It would be ironic if the most dangerous and destabilizing force in the world today—the primary source of the unending misery of the Middle East—were to founder, like Hitler did, due to its own anti-Semitism.
Jan. 22, 2020
Victor Rosenthal
The Jamkaran Mosque in Qom, Iran, on Nov. 10, 2016. Credit: Mostafa Meraji via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Regime change in Iran must be an international goal
Nations that see themselves as the world’s responsible adults must put aside short-term gain and work together with the Iranian people for the long-term benefit of all.
Jan. 13, 2020
Victor Rosenthal
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