Victor Rosenthal

The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
The initiation of the joint U.S.-Israel military campaign against Iran has precipitated a fundamental refocusing of regional priorities. This unprecedented military undertaking has forcefully shifted the geopolitical center of gravity toward the Persian Gulf, rapidly relegating the Gaza Strip to a secondary theater of operations.
Until Israel can fix its badly broken political system, the best of the currently available outcomes during this difficult time is a unity government. And the best person to lead it is probably (eat your hearts out, Bibi-haters) Benjamin Netanyahu.
Universities and colleges are supposed to be beacons of light, but instead have taken the easy, profitable and cowardly path, joining the dark forces of Jew-hatred while preening themselves for promoting “social justice.”
It would be ironic if the most dangerous and destabilizing force in the world today—the primary source of the unending misery of the Middle East—were to founder, like Hitler did, due to its own anti-Semitism.