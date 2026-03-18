More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS

Vladimir Khanin

A rally in support of Ukraine at Habima Square in Tel Aviv with a broadcast of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he appeals to Israel a month after the start of Russia's war on Ukraine, March 20, 2022. Credit: Israfoto/Shutterstock.
Opinion
The Russian-speaking Jewish diaspora and the war in Ukraine
The political and public discourse of “Russian Israel” has every chance of taking hold in the RSJ diaspora as a whole.
Jul. 12, 2023
Vladimir Khanin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Yerevan, Armenia, to take part in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Oct. 1, 2019. Credit: Gevorg Ghazaryan/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Antisemitic tropes in the age of post-Soviet war
Mar. 22, 2023
Vladimir Khanin