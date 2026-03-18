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Yair Ramati

North Korean soldiers at the military parade in Pyongyang of the 60th anniversary of the conclusion of the Korean War. Pyongyang, North Korea. Circa July 2013. Credit: Astrelok/Shutterstock.
Opinion
North Korea’s arms set to influence the Middle East
Pyongyang has an economic interest in selling its arms to the Middle East, and its technology has significantly influenced Iran’s missile program.
Oct. 25, 2021
Yair Ramati