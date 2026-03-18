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Yehezkel Laing. Credit: Courtesy.

Yehezkel Laing

Yehezkel Laing is a Jerusalem-based journalist, scriptwriter and filmmaker.

Families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip protest outside the Israeli Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, Oct. 14, 2023. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Features
Knowing the cost, will Israel again negotiate with terrorists?
Despite the catastrophic price of past prisoner-exchange deals, experts can’t rule out the possibility that Israel may once again make the same mistake.
Oct. 15, 2023
Yehezkel Laing
The aftermath in southern Israel, where hundreds of civilians were murdered on Oct. 7 by Hamas terrorists, Oct. 10, 2023. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Survivors of the Negev rave massacre describe the horrifying day
Oct. 10, 2023
Yehezkel Laing
Opinion
Is the world’s greatest archeological find lying in a dusty drawer in Cairo?
Jun. 21, 2023
Yehezkel Laing
English and Hebrew editions of the Israeli newspaper “Haaretz.” Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Why do neo-Nazis love ‘Haaretz’?
The reason that right-wing anti-Semitic extremists frequently cite a radical leftist Israeli newspaper is its hostility to the Jewish state.
Jan. 16, 2022
Yehezkel Laing
A poster for the Netflix show "My Unorthodox Life." Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
Hollywood’s war on Judaism
Watching so many films and TV shows, one would be hard-pressed to know that a traditional Jewish lifestyle produces people who are generally both happier and healthier than extreme secularists.
Jul. 26, 2021
Yehezkel Laing