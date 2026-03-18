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Yitzhak Kraus

Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin with the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Photo by Yaacov Saar/GPO.
Opinion
Never give up on any Jew
There is a saying attributed to Chabad founder Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi: “A Jew must never despair, and we must never despair of any Jew.”
Jun. 14, 2018
Yitzhak Kraus