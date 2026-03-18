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Yossi Raskas

US, Israel Flags
Opinion
Americans in Israel can preserve American liberty
On this Election Day, let’s capitalize on the priceless gift of voting and show our gratitude for all that America has done to protect and advance the cause of liberty, not just in America but around the world.
May. 7, 2020
Yossi Raskas