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Zalman Shoval

USS Abraham Lincoln
Opinion
Israel must defend itself on its own
While cooperating with allies.
Aug. 26, 2024
Zalman Shoval
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (center) with a Democratic congressional delegation led by Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, to his right, along with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations David Friedman (second from left). Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Opinion
Losing the Democrats
May. 30, 2018
Zalman Shoval