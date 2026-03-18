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Zvi Hauser

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar holds the son of an Al-Qassam Brigades terrorist who was killed in recent fighting with Israel, during a rally in Gaza City, May 24, 2021. Photo by Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Israel has to make it clear: No to a new Hamas paradigm
Sinwar and his 25,000 fighters must be exiled from the Gaza Strip in the manner of the removal of PLO forces from Beirut in 1982.
Jul. 5, 2024
Zvi Hauser
Delegates to the San Remo Conference in Italy on April 25, 1920. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Column
The San Remo Conference, a century on
May. 19, 2020
Zvi Hauser