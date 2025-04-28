Bar led ‘greatest security failure’ in Israeli history, PM says of Shin Bet chief

( April 28, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday accused outgoing Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) chief Ronen Bar of having led the “greatest security failure” in the state’s history.

“The operational principles set by Bar in the summary of the security discussion he held an hour and 15 minutes before the [Oct. 7, 2023], massacre are the greatest intelligence failure in the history of Israel,” the premier wrote in an affidavit submitted regarding the petition against Bar’s dismissal being heard by the Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice.

“Bar’s claim that he warned of war and alerted the entire system is false. He did not alert the prime minister, nor the minister of defense, nor the emergency response teams and security coordinators in the kibbutzim, and he did not order the evacuation of the Nova party,” Netanyahu charged.

The premier’s affidavit was originally due on Thursday, but the justices granted an extension until Sunday.

Netanyahu announced on March 16 his intention to dismiss Bar, declaring, “I have an ongoing lack of trust in the Shin Bet chief.”

Four days later, the Cabinet unanimously approved the premier’s motion to dismiss Bar. The resolution cited Netanyahu’s distrust of Bar, deemed detrimental to the government and the internal security service.

According to Section 3 of the General Security Service [the Shin Bet’s full name in Hebrew] Law, the government has the authority to “terminate the term of office of the head of the agency before the end of his term.”

However, the High Court issued a temporary injunction on April 8 barring Netanyahu from firing Bar, alleging a conflict of interest on the prime minister’s part.