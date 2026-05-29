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Israel parade in New York City this year ‘most important’ amid rising Jew-hatred, Akunis says

“This Sunday, we will show the entire world, especially public figures who attack Israel to advance themselves politically, that we are here to stay,” the Israeli consul general in New York stated.

May 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel parade NY
New York City Mayor Eric Adams marches in the Israel Day on Fifth Parade hosted by the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, May 18, 2025. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
( May 29, 2026 / JNS )

This year’s Israel Day on Fifth parade, scheduled for May 31, is the “most important” amid rising Jew-hatred, according to Ofir Akunis, Israeli consul general in New York.

“In light of the surge in antisemitism in New York, this is the most important Israel Day parade, and we will march with strength and pride,” Akunis stated. “This Sunday, we will show the entire world, especially public figures who attack Israel to advance themselves politically, that we are here to stay.”

“While violent protesters repeatedly wave Hezbollah and Hamas flags across the city, we will proudly wave Israeli and American flags side-by-side,” the Israeli diplomat said. “This is the best response to the record-high antisemitism.”

Tens of thousands are expected at the parade, which the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York organizes.

The Consulate General of Israel in New York and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched a digital billboard campaign in Times Square on Friday “highlighting the Israel Day on 5th parade” and “encouraging New Yorkers to join the celebration of the Jewish state,” the consulate said.

The New York City Police Department said it would implement the “most extensive security plan” ever for the parade.

“We are not messing around with security at this year’s parade,” Jessica Tisch, commissioner of the NYPD, told reporters.

JNS Staff
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