More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Mamdani marching in Israel parade would be like KKK wizard taking part in black celebration, Catholic League head says

“There is no way Mamdani could march in a parade that celebrates Zionism without inflaming his radical Muslim fans,” Bill Donohue said.

May 29, 2026
Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani at his inauguration as mayor at City Hall in New York City, Jan. 1, 2026. Credit: Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office.
( May 29, 2026 / JNS )

Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League, said on Friday that Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City, who has said he won’t march in the upcoming Israel Day on Fifth parade, essentially “told Jewish New Yorkers to take a hike.”

“For 61 straight years, every mayor of New York City has marched in the annual Israel Day Parade,” Donohue stated.

The Catholic League head noted that Mamdani said at a press conference at New York City Police Department headquarters on Thursday that “my lack of attendance should not be mistaken for a refusal to provide security or the necessary permits for its safety.”

“How magnanimous of him,” Donohue stated. “Had he tried to deny a permit, he would have gotten a licking in court. Ditto had he tried to prohibit a police presence.”

Donohue said he was proud to speak at an anti-Mamdani rally earlier in the week outside Gracie Mansion.

“As for safety concerns, it is ironic that this same man who fought a law providing a buffer zone around houses of worship—he yielded only when the vote was veto-proof—and vetoed a similar law for schools, made sure that on Tuesday the streets near his mansion had a huge buffer zone,” he said. “The police had barricades all over, keeping anti-Mamdani protesters away.”

“Quite frankly, the sight of Mamdani marching in a Jewish parade is on a par with the imperial wizard of the KKK marching in an African American parade,” Donohue stated. “The mind boggles.”

“Mamdani is a particularly lousy fit to march in this year’s Israel Day Parade. Why?” he added. “Because the theme is ‘Proud Americans, Proud Zionists.’ He’s made it abundantly clear that he is not a proud American, and his hatred of Zionists is undeniable.”

Donohue added that Mamdani has refused, for years, to march in the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. “He did so reluctantly at the last hour this year,” he said. Mamdani’s prior no-shows are “why many Irish Catholics like me didn’t want him to show up.”

“He proved me right when he hosted a breakfast event on March 17 wherein he took the time not to honor St. Patrick but to condemn what he said was the ‘genocide’ in Palestine,” Donohue stated. “He just can’t get Jew-hatred out of his head.”

“Let’s face it,” he added. “There is no way Mamdani could march in a parade that celebrates Zionism without inflaming his radical Muslim fans.”

Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
The International Court of Justice courtroom at The Hague. Photo by Ankor Light/Shutterstock.
Israel News
International Court of Justice extends timeline in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel
The court granted South Africa 18 months to file its reply and gave Israel an equal period to submit its rejoinder, despite the Jewish state’s argument that a second round of pleadings was unnecessary.
May 29, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) delivers remarks at a dinner banquet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and Taiwanese expatriates in Houston, Texas, Aug. 18, 2018. Credit: Taiwanese Presidential Office via Creative Commons.
U.S. News
Longtime Dem congressman doubles down on attacking Israel after losing runoff in new Texas district
“It is time for Israel to finance its own wars,” stated Rep. Al Green, a 21-year Texas Democratic congressman.
May 29, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump
U.S. News
Trump says US lifting naval blockade, Situation Room meeting for ‘final determination’ on Iran deal
“No money will be exchanged, until further notice,” the president stated. “Other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to.”
May 29, 2026
JNS Staff
23andMe
U.S. News
Top California legal officer sues genetic-testing company over breach including Jewish users’ data
“Disturbingly, this occurred during a period of increasing anti-Asian American and Pacific Islanders and antisemitic hate and violence,” stated the office of Rob Bonta, the California attorney general.
May 29, 2026
JNS Staff
A Santa Monica Police patrol car. Credit: Tony Hisgett via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Santa Monica police defends not calling attack on Jews a hate crime
“The fact that the filed charges do not include a hate crime enhancement does not mean the reported language or conduct was acceptable,” the department said.
May 29, 2026
JNS Staff
An oil pump on the background of the flag of Iran. Photo by Anton Watman/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
US sanctions Hong Kong-based companies tied to Iran’s oil network
“We will not allow the Iranian government to increase its oil revenue for the purpose of reconstituting its armed forces and military capabilities,” the U.S. treasury secretary said.
May 29, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Think Twice
To resist antisemitism, today’s Jews must become ‘refuseniks’
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Izabella Taborovsky, Ep. 224
May. 28, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
War against Israel targets the British Museum
Melanie Phillips
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Is this candidate good for the Jews?
Stephen M. Flatow