Biden pressures Israel not to respond after terror rocket kills 12 kids

(July 30, 2024 / JNS)

The Biden administration has its priorities.

After the latest Hezbollah rocket strike on a soccer field killed 12 kids in a Druze community in Israel’s Golan Heights, the administration is jumping into action to make sure the Israelis don’t actually fight back.

“The U.S. is leading diplomatic efforts to rein in an anticipated Israeli response to the deadly strike on the Golan,” Reuters reported. “Rein in.”

This was the M.O. after the Iranian attack on Israel. It’s the M.O. in the Hamas war. And in every Islamic terrorist attack.

The media has tried to bury the 12 dead kids in favor of amping up worries that Israel attacking the Iranian-backed Hezbollah Islamic terrorist group will “set the Middle East on fire.” There are never any worries that an Islamic terrorist attack will set the region on fire. Only responses to Islamic terror attacks do that.

And that is why the terror attacks keep happening.

The Biden administration is looking for a diplomatic solution with Hezbollah, which ought to continue working out as well as its pursuit of a diplomatic solution with Hamas and with Iran.

“Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reiterated Washington’s belief in a diplomatic solution for the conflict on Israel’s northern border during a call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday, two days after Iran-backed Hezbollah killed 12 children in the Golan Heights.

“The two discussed ‘continued efforts toward a diplomatic solution in the north that stops all attacks and allows citizens on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border to return home safely.'”

The only way that will happen is if Hezbollah is defeated. And that’s true of Islamic terrorists in general.

Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories Your Email Free sign up By signing up, you agree to receive emails from JNS and allied pro-Israel organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.