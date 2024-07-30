JNS Press+
OpinionU.S.-Israel Relations

Biden pressures Israel not to respond after terror rocket kills 12 kids

The Biden administration is looking for a diplomatic solution with Hezbollah.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speak at the Pentagon in Washington, June 25, 2024. Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver/U.S. Department of Defense.
Daniel Greenfield
Daniel Greenfield is an Israeli-born journalist who writes for conservative publications.
(July 30, 2024 / JNS)

The Biden administration has its priorities.

After the latest Hezbollah rocket strike on a soccer field killed 12 kids in a Druze community in Israel’s Golan Heights, the administration is jumping into action to make sure the Israelis don’t actually fight back.

“The U.S. is leading diplomatic efforts to rein in an anticipated Israeli response to the deadly strike on the Golan,” Reuters reported. “Rein in.”

This was the M.O. after the Iranian attack on Israel. It’s the M.O. in the Hamas war. And in every Islamic terrorist attack.

The media has tried to bury the 12 dead kids in favor of amping up worries that Israel attacking the Iranian-backed Hezbollah Islamic terrorist group will “set the Middle East on fire.” There are never any worries that an Islamic terrorist attack will set the region on fire. Only responses to Islamic terror attacks do that.

And that is why the terror attacks keep happening.

The Biden administration is looking for a diplomatic solution with Hezbollah, which ought to continue working out as well as its pursuit of a diplomatic solution with Hamas and with Iran.

“Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reiterated Washington’s belief in a diplomatic solution for the conflict on Israel’s northern border during a call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday, two days after Iran-backed Hezbollah killed 12 children in the Golan Heights.

“The two discussed ‘continued efforts toward a diplomatic solution in the north that stops all attacks and allows citizens on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border to return home safely.'”

The only way that will happen is if Hezbollah is defeated. And that’s true of Islamic terrorists in general.

