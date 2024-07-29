Days after Golan Heights bloodbath, Austin stresses deal with Hezbollah

(July 29, 2024 / JNS)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reiterated Washington’s belief in a diplomatic solution for the conflict on Israel’s northern border during a call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday, two days after Iran-backed Hezbollah killed 12 children in the Golan Heights.

The two discussed “continued efforts toward a diplomatic solution in the north that stops all attacks and allows citizens on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border to return home safely,” the Pentagon said.

Austin condemned “the appalling attack on Majdal Shams, in which 12 children playing soccer were killed and numerous civilians were wounded. He offered condolences to those who lost loved ones, and prayers for the full recovery of the injured,” per the U.S. readout.

The secretary was also said to have “discussed threats still facing Israel from a range of Iranian-backed terrorist groups,” including Hezbollah.

In its readout of the conversation, the Israeli Defense Ministry made no mention of diplomatic negotiations with the Lebanese terrorist army.

Instead, Jerusalem stated that Gallant stressed to Austin the Jewish state’s reinvigorated “determination to restore security to Israel’s northern border and to exacting a heavy price from Hezbollah.”

“On Oct. 8, Hezbollah attacked the State of Israel and has since been firing barrages of rockets on a daily basis, threatening Israel’s northern communities,” the Israeli statement read, adding that Gallant vowed to hold Hezbollah responsible for Saturday’s “significant escalation.”

The minister was said to have briefed his American counterpart on intelligence showing that an Iranian-made rocket carrying a 110-pound warhead, fired from Southern Lebanon, caused the bloodbath.

“The minister and secretary also discussed force build-up efforts and the IDF’s qualitative edge in defending itself against terror groups on seven separate fronts,” according to the readout from Jerusalem.

Twelve children were killed and more than 40 people were wounded by the Hezbollah strike on Saturday, marking the Lebanese terror army’s deadliest attack since it joined the war in support of Hamas on Oct. 8.

Earlier Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that the Israel Defense Forces’ retaliation “will come, and it will be tough.”

“These children are our children; they are the children of all of us. The State of Israel will not and cannot let this pass,” the Israeli leader told mourners in Majdal Shams, where he visited the attack site.

Washington has reportedly warned Israel against targeting Beirut as part of its response. U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, tasked with the Lebanon portfolio by U.S. President Joe Biden, spoke to Gallant on Saturday, stressing that Jerusalem has a right to defend itself, but must avoid all-out war and minimize civilian casualties, Axios reported on Sunday.