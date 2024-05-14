JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

California man, who tried to kill two Jews in Los Angeles, to plead guilty

“The defendant’s hatred led him to plan the murder of two innocent victims simply because he believed they were practicing their Jewish faith,” an FBI official in Los Angeles said.

FBI logo. Credit: Dzelat/Shutterstock.
FBI logo. Credit: Dzelat/Shutterstock.
Edit
(May 14, 2024 / JNS)

A former resident of Riverside, Calif., who shot and wounded two Jewish men in February 2023 as they left synagogues in Los Angeles, agreed to plead guilty to hate crimes and firearms offenses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

Jaime Tran, 29, faces life in federal prison for each of two counts of hate crimes with intent to kill and life in prison and mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years each for two counts of “using, carrying and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence,” per the U.S. Justice Department.

In a plea agreement that prosecutors filed on Tuesday, Tran would be sentenced to 35 to 40 years in prison.

“This defendant sought to murder two men simply because they were Jewish,” stated Martin Estrada, U.S. attorney for the Central District of California. “Rather than allow these horrific crimes to divide us, however, our community came together and swiftly brought the perpetrator to justice. Hate and intolerance have no place in America.”

Krysti Hawkins, acting assistant director of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office stated that she hopes “that members of the Jewish community take some solace in knowing that he will not be in the position to target their fellow members.”

Per the plea agreement, Tran admits that he drove to the heavily Jewish Pico-Robertson area of Los Angeles on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16, singled out a Jewish man, who was wearing a yarmulke and leaving synagogue, on each day and shot each intending to kill him. (Both victims survived.)

Tran also admits that he made violent antisemitic threats in 2018 and 2022.

He has been in police custody since his arrest on Feb. 17.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates