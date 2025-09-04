Colombia records huge drop in coal sales after banning exports to Israel

( Sept. 4, 2025 / JNS )

Colombia, Israel’s largest coal supplier until 2024, registered a nearly 50% drop in coal exports in July compared to the same month last year, AFP reported on Thursday, citing official figures.

Colombia’s Industry and Commerce Ministry in August 2024 published an edict to end coal sales to Israel, which was renewed last month by Columbia’s President Gustavo Petro as part of his severing of diplomatic ties with Jerusalem over the war in Gaza.

The Latin American country exported $479.8 million worth of coal in July, a 45.8% fall from the $885.8 million exported during July 2024, according to the National Administrative Department of Statistics, per AFP.

The report cited the collapse of international prices and Colombia’s domestic policies as reasons for the five consecutive quarters’ contraction of the country’s fossil fuel sector.

In an environmental push toward green energy, Petro has raised taxes on the coal industry, as well as frozen several mining projects, the report noted.

Latin America’s leading coal producer, which employs roughly 350,000 in mineral exploration, saw Petro promote agriculture and tourism as alternative sectors since coming into power in 2022, according to AFP.

“Here in front of you, the government of change, of the president of the republic, announces that tomorrow we will break diplomatic relations with the State of Israel … for having a government, for having a president who is genocidal,” said Petro in May 2024.

Israel’s then-Foreign Minister Israel Katz tweeted: “The president of Colombia promised to give a reward to the murderers of Hamas—and the day has come. History will remember that Gustavo Petro decided to side with the most despicable monsters known to mankind, who burned babies, murdered children, raped women and kidnapped innocent civilians.”