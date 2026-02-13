More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Gaza’s disarmament headache

The coastal enclave does not exist in a vacuum; it is one node, albeit a vital one, in a network of extremism and terrorism that runs across the region.

Feb. 13, 2026
Ben Cohen

Gaza’s disarmament headache

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Weapons
Combat equipment seized by the Israeli Defense Forces during the two-year war in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, displayed at the Tzrifin military base near Rishon Letzion in central Israel, Dec. 30, 2025. Photo by Flash90.
Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen Ben Cohen
Ben Cohen is a senior analyst with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies (FDD) and director of FDD’s rapid response outreach, specializing in global antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Middle East/European Union relations. A London-born journalist with 30 years of experience, he previously worked for BBC World and has contributed to Commentary, The Wall Street Journal, Tablet and Congressional Quarterly. He was a senior correspondent at The Algemeiner for more than a decade and is a weekly columnist for JNS. Cohen has reported from conflict zones worldwide and held leadership roles at the Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee. His books include Some of My Best Friends: A Journey Through 21st Century Antisemitism.

Amid the blood-drenched madness of Hamas’s pogrom in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, there was yet method.

The abduction of more than 250 Israelis and foreign residents—seized as houses were set on fire and women were subjected to brutal rape—was a criminal masterstroke. The presence of the hostages in Gaza, the long weeks and months of uncertainty over their fates, the periodic release of videos of emaciated Hamas captives pleading to be released—all played havoc with the Israeli psyche. On the ground in the Strip, fear that the hostages might be executed meant that the Israel Defense Forces, for all their successes, was not able to inflict the irreversible defeat on Hamas that was warranted.

Hamas is now reaping the benefits of that strategy. Having come out of the war badly damaged but still intact, the Islamist terror organization deftly grasped the key aspects of the immediate post-war situation that crystallized following the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in October. Hamas understood that it was still the unrivaled government in the Strip. And Hamas understood that its fighters still had their weapons. On both those points, it would not concede, for doing so would amount to bowing down to the “occupation.”

This week’s meeting at the White House between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was thin on publicly released details on both subjects—the enduring threat posed by Iran and the next phases of securing peace in Gaza—the two leaders discussed. Nevertheless, the tight-lipped atmosphere around their talks suggested that they were not on the same page on either issue.

Gaza and Iran are, of course, closely intertwined, not least because the Islamic Republic has been Hamas’s main backer and because the regime in Tehran is pledged to Israel’s destruction. Even if Iran were not a factor, the current direction of the peace and reconstruction process in Gaza would still be a source of deep anxiety for Israel.

For the Jewish state to enjoy enduring security along its border with Gaza, two measures are non-negotiable. First, Hamas and the other armed Palestinian factions must be comprehensively and verifiably disarmed. Second, future terrorist onslaughts cannot be prevented by security arrangements alone; a program of deradicalization of the population and government alike is urgent and necessary. Otherwise, the vision of Gaza outlined in the first of Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza—a “deradicalized, terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbors”—will remain a pipe dream.

Reporting of the closely guarded U.S. plans on disarmament has been patchy at best. The suggestion presently doing the rounds is that Hamas should be allowed to keep those weapons that do not pose a threat to Israel. It is not clear which weapons would fall into this category, with the common assumption that it is small arms that are being referred to.

Allowing Hamas to retain its pistols, its AK-47s and its drones does not only pose a threat to Israel, as has been demonstrated on numerous occasions before and after Oct. 7. It poses a threat to those Palestinians inside Gaza opposed to Hamas, who were the first targets of its “Arrow” internal security force after hostilities ended. That arsenal also ensures the survival of Hamas as a distinct group that can consolidate and keep its hold on power over the coming years, despite the various pledges during the war from Washington, Paris and other capitals that Hamas should not and cannot be a partner in the post-war governance of Gaza.

If the terror organization continues as the main political and military force inside Gaza, we may as well forget about deradicalization—a cumbersome word that essentially means rooting out Islamist ideology, glorification of jihad and the kind of genocidal antisemitism that drove the Oct. 7 atrocities. Many, if not most, of the Hamas terrorists who invaded the Jewish state on that black day were children during the previous two decades. They will have been nurtured on a diet of hatred throughout that time, indoctrinated with monstrous caricatures of Jews at home, at school and on television, watching a Hamas version of “Sesame Street” in Arabic that featured an oversized talking mouse named Farfour who would denounce Jews and Israelis, and exhort his audience to “Kill! Kill! Kill!”

Some argue that Israel’s most realistic option is to quarantine the coastal enclave. That can be achieved through the creation of an impenetrable closed military zone around its borders, as well as by prohibiting the entry of Palestinian residents of Gaza into Israel.

The risk with that approach, however, is its shortsightedness. Gaza does not exist in a vacuum; it is one node, albeit a vital one, in a network of extremism and terrorism that runs across the region. That reality is graphically illustrated by the fact that the war against Hamas in Gaza was also a war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, Iran-aligned militias in Iraq and the Iranian regime itself. As long as Hamas rules in Gaza, it can be a participant in a future multifront war.

Moreover, the absence of sustained fighting in Gaza has provided Hamas with an opportunity to solidify its rule during the reconstruction process. One of the many disappointing features of the U.S.-led Board of Peace’s nascent transitional government is the prominence it gives to senior representatives of Qatar and Turkey. Both countries promote antisemitism as effectively a state doctrine, both lionize Hamas, and both are experiencing a boost in influence in tandem with Iran’s relative decline as a regional power. With Qatar and Turkey in the driving seat, Hamas has even less incentive to disarm. As for deradicalization, how could that process even get off the ground when two of the Board of Peace’s leading members actively promote the same poisonous doctrines?

The obvious answer here—that the IDF should be permitted to complete the job it started in the wake of the Hamas massacre—is not the easy one. Trump has hinted several times that he may give the green light to such an operation if Hamas fails to comply with the demands of the ceasefire, but his mercurial nature and transactional approach to diplomacy mean that it would be foolish to invest such comments with any lasting value.

If Israel does launch a final operation against Hamas because its refusal to disarm left the Jewish state with no choice but to “dismantle it and all of its capabilities,” as Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz put it just last week, it may find itself doing so alone. And that might be a necessary price to pay.

Hamas IDF Gaza Strip
EXPLORE JNS
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin