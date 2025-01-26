More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

A day of non-remembrance and a call to reclaim ‘Never Again’

The anti-Jewish hatred that fueled the Holocaust is alive and adapting to modern contexts.

Jan. 26, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

A day of non-remembrance and a call to reclaim ‘Never Again’

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Nazi Party Rally in Nuremburg, Germany
An image of a 1934 Nazi Party rally in Nuremburg, Germany. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

The sentiment “Never Again,” once a solemn vow against repeating the horrors of the Holocaust, has eroded in the face of rising global antisemitism and the ideological tides that now threaten the Jewish people and the State of Israel. This is a day not of remembrance but of “non-remembrance”—a stark reckoning with the betrayal of that promise.

Antisemitism manifests itself today through a coordinated assault on Israel, a nation surrounded by hostility on multiple fronts. Globally, antisemitic ideologies flourish, infiltrating academia, workplaces and cultural institutions. This widespread animosity belies the hollow commemorations of the Holocaust, as performative gestures by some nations contrast sharply with actions that vilify and discriminate against modern Jewish communities.

The Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023—marked by atrocities against civilians, including children—laid bare the resurgence of genocidal hate. It is a grim reminder of the dehumanization that fueled the final solution of Jews that Nazi Germany worked so hard to achieve. Hamas’s actions—filmed and disseminated for propaganda—mirror the worst atrocities of the past, albeit with modern tools and a chilling openness. The cries of “From the river to the sea” and “Kill the Jews,” heard in protests across Europe, the United States and elsewhere, echo the rhetoric of annihilation.

While the scale and methodology of these acts differ from the Shoah, the intent to demonize and eradicate remains disturbingly familiar. The Holocaust’s haunting images—a mother clutching her child moments before death in Ivangorod, Ukraine—resonate with the horrors of families slaughtered in their homes or burned alive in October. These parallels challenge us to confront a painful truth: The anti-Jewish hatred that fueled the Holocaust is alive and adapting to modern contexts.

The failure to uphold “Never Again” is evident in the political opportunism and ignorance surrounding responses to contemporary antisemitism. Institutions that claim to honor Holocaust memory often simultaneously endorse narratives that demonize Israel. For example, universities expel Israeli representatives, while activists call for a “free Palestine” without addressing the human-rights abuses within Hamas- and Palestinian-controlled territories. Such contradictions erode the credibility of Holocaust remembrance and embolden those who perpetuate hate.

Yet there is a version of “Never Again” that persists—a version embodied by Israel’s resilience. After Oct. 7, Israel wages what has been called its “Second War of Independence,” affirming its right to defend its citizens and its sovereignty. This battle is not merely against Hamas but against the broader forces of antisemitism threatening democratic values worldwide. Unlike the Jews of the Holocaust, Israel today possesses the means to fight back, and it does so in defiance of those who would see it fall.

However, for “Never Again” to regain its universal meaning, action is required beyond Israel’s borders. Governments, institutions and individuals must address bigotry with tangible measures: cutting funding to organizations that promote hate, holding propagators of violence accountable and ensuring that history is taught accurately. UNESCO’s classification of Jerusalem as an Islamic heritage site, erasing its Jewish and Christian history, exemplifies the distortions that must be challenged.

This day of “non-remembrance” is a call to reclaim the essence of “Never Again.” To honor such a vow, we must reject performative memory in favor of substantive action. The legacy of the Holocaust, as well as the survival of democratic values, demands nothing less.

Holocaust Europe Jewish and Israeli Holidays
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin