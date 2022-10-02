More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Italy’s Giorgia Meloni must take the side of the Iranian protesters

A woman in power should stand with an uprising for women’s rights and against a malignant Russia-led alliance.

Oct. 2, 2022
Fiamma Nirenstein

Italy’s Giorgia Meloni must take the side of the Iranian protesters

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Giorgia Meloni
Newly elected Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 26, 2022. Source: Vox España via Wikimedia Commons.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

In the midst of a sea of attacks that have branded her a neo-fascist, Giorgia Meloni—who is poised to become Italy’s first female prime minister—has proven to be a force for democracy and freedom. Meloni, who has been savaged along with her Brothers of Italy Party for their allegedly suspicious past associations with the far-right, has spoken out with clarity in defense of Ukraine and condemned Russian aggression.

Even after the fake “referendums” that supposedly endorsed Russia’s annexation of large parts of eastern Ukraine and the recent anti-Western remarks from Russian President Vladimir Putin—which included veiled threats of nuclear war—Meloni has not backed down. This is the case even though parts of the Italian right would have her take the opposite position.

If Meloni spoke out for Ukraine in order to defend the West, the West Putin has now declared synonymous with colonialism, imperialism and satanism; and if she is now aiming for a pro-Western, Atlanticist, pro-democracy policy; then her path is clearly marked, and she must follow it.

In particular, alongside the struggle for Meloni’s own Christian Europe, a major revolution is currently taking shape in Iran. It springs from what the late historian of the Middle East Bernard Lewis considered to be Islam’s greatest flaw—the oppression of women—and it aims at achieving freedom and democracy for all. Its strength has been demonstrated by the way it has made Iran’s ayatollahs and their paramilitary forces tremble.

This revolution is different from previous uprisings, in that it has wide support across Iranian society and has already scored some major successes. Nonetheless, it could easily be extinguished in a bloody crackdown, as was its predecessor in 2009, which was crushed at the cost of 1,500 lives. We must do everything possible to prevent this from happening again.

It is crucial for the West, and indeed the entire world, for Meloni to declare herself a supporter of the Iranian rebels. This imperative is intimately connected to her support for Ukraine.

Not much has been written about the fact that Ukraine cut diplomatic relations with Iran last month because Putin has begun to employ Iranian-made drones in his brutal invasion. This alliance between Putin and Iran is not a coincidence. Putin is clearly working to create a new axis of anti-Western autocrats. At the head of this emerging alliance are Russia, China, North Korea, Iran and—to a certain, cautious extent—Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On July 20, during a rare visit abroad, Putin met with Erdogan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran. Photos of the event appear to show a warm relationship between the three men, as do the agreements they reached, which include a $40 billion energy deal between Russia and Iran.

Putin’s strategy going forward involves support for the military and terrorist activities of his allies, as well as establishing something like hegemony over Syria, Lebanon and Yemen. His allies in this project include those like Iran who are among the foremost international promotors of violence and terrorism. At the United Nations, these allies work to block resolutions condemning Russia and, in return, Russia helps them neutralize sanctions. This is a global axis that will only become more dangerous over time, and hanging over it is the terrible threat of nuclear weapons, especially if the U.S. reenters the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The protests in Iran have now spread to all of the country’s 31 provinces. If they succeed, they could topple one of the pillars of Putin’s malignant alliance. For Meloni, they also represent an opportunity for a powerful woman to express steadfast support for a sacred and far-reaching battle for women’s rights and indeed the rights of all citizens.

Meloni appears to understand that battle lines are being drawn. On the one side is an anti-Western and anti-Atlanticist front that wants to live in the past. She should choose the other side, which looks instead to the future. The protests in Iran are an excellent opportunity for her to do so.

Fiamma Nirenstein was a member of the Italian Parliament (2008-13), where she served as vice president of the Committee on Foreign Affairs in the Chamber of Deputies. She served in the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, and established and chaired the Committee for the Inquiry into Anti-Semitism. A founding member of the international Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 13 books, including Israel Is Us (2009). Currently, she is a fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and is the author of Jewish Lives Matter.

Iran Europe
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard