IDF soldier KIA in Lebanon

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was killed in action in Southern Lebanon, the military announced on Monday morning.

The slain soldier was identified as Sgt. Nehoray Leizer, 19, from Eilat.

An additional IDF soldier was seriously wounded in the incident. He was evacuated to a hospital for treatment, and his family was notified.

The military announced on Saturday night that Staff Sgt. Noam Hamburger, 23, a technology and maintenance specialist in the 9th Battalion of the 401st “Iron Tracks” Brigade, was killed in a Hezbollah explosive drone attack near the Lebanese border while engaged in operational activity in northern Israel.

A total of 948 Israeli troops have been killed on all fronts since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.