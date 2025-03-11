Missteps by US envoy are followed by a firm stance on freeing the hostages

Engaging with terrorists is akin to navigating a perilous labyrinth where human lives are manipulated like pawns. The global community, in its arduous attempts to extricate hostages from such clutches, often finds itself ensnared in complex negotiations. Israel and the United States, amid challenging dialogues, now appear to have realigned their strategies, confronting harsh realities to regain clarity.

This tumultuous journey saw figures like Adam Boehler, a businessman with extensive international experience in the medical field and U.S. President Donald Trump’s envoy for hostage affairs, taking bold steps. Boehler chose to engage directly with Hamas terrorists, referring to Israeli hostages as “prisoners” and emphasizing his primary concern for American interests, distancing himself from being Israel’s “babysitter.” He even described Hamas representatives, including a known orchestrator of terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, as “very nice people,” causing concern in Israel.

Boehler later retracted those statements and reaffirmed the original stance by highlighting Hamas as a ruthless terror organization that kills women and children, and has no right to exist.

Prior to the Doha talks for a second-phase deal between Israel and Hamas, U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff reverted to the traditional approach: demanding the unconditional return of all hostages as per agreements, followed by Hamas’s disarmament and withdrawal from Gaza. In exchange for American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander, Boehler allegedly promised 250 prisoners—a staggering number adding to the more than 1,000 already posing security threats to Israel.

This overreach, aimed at a breakthrough, lacked U.S. approval. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, upon arriving in Saudi Arabia, said Boehler’s meeting with Hamas was a one-time event and that the United States aligns with Witkoff’s stance—one shared with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. And that is: There must be a return of all the hostages and Hamas’s surrender.

Meanwhile, Hamas insists on entering Phase 2 while retaining its arms, signaling continued warfare.

Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal, in a speech celebrating the release of Hamas members from Israeli prisons, once again exalted jihadist warfare. Israel and the United States reaffirmed the ceasefire deadline, demanding the freedom of the hostages and Hamas’s need to disarm or return to fighting. Witkoff emphasized the unbearable suffering of the hostages, declaring that enough is enough. Israel remains battle-ready, cutting electricity and reducing water supply. Hamas, however, possesses sufficient generators and water reserves to last months. Patience is depleting faster than water.

Boehler has triggered a red alert, and the prolonged waiting must end.