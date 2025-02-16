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Opinion   Column

The opportunity for a new Middle East

Netanyahu is executing a new strategic plan, bolstered by Trump’s unwavering support.

Feb. 16, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

The opportunity for a new Middle East

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Released hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen reunites with his wife, Avital, and parents, Neomit and Jonathan, at the IDF's Re'im camp on the Gaza border, Feb. 15, 2025. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Office.
Released hostage Sagui Dekel-Chen reunites with his wife, Avital, and parents, Neomit and Jonathan, at the IDF’s Re’im camp on the Gaza border, Feb. 15, 2025. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Office.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

On Saturday, as Sagui Dekel-Chen, his face marked by suffering, buried it in the blonde hair of his wife—whispering the name of their new daughter, Shahar-Mazal, born as he languished in captivity—Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shattered a long-standing stereotype. For years, he had been accused of prioritizing war over the lives of hostages. But in a decisive move, he chose the hostages.

This time, Netanyahu had not only the backing of U.S. President Donald Trump to resume a full-scale war against Hamas but also his active encouragement. After Hamas violated the terms of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, Trump made his position clear: “If I were Israel, I would demand the return of all the hostages by noon—or all hell would break loose.”

Noon in Israel passed, and before the corresponding hour in Washington, Trump reiterated his stance, adding that the United States would stand by Israel, no matter what it decided. However, Netanyahu opted to accept Hamas’s volte-face and secured the release of three hostages in the negotiated exchange.

This move marks the continuation of a fragile agreement—a so-called “pact with the devil”—that aims to bring back all hostages, dead or alive, and ultimately bring the war to an end. For Hamas, this represents a last hope of rebuilding its power. The group strategically released hostages in good physical condition, likely as an incentive for Israel to continue negotiations for the release of more captives in the next phase. However, while rescuing hostages remains a top priority for Israel, so does the complete dismantling of Hamas.

Netanyahu is executing a new strategic plan, bolstered by Trump’s unwavering support. It is a strategy requiring patience, similar to Israel’s delayed response against Hezbollah. Despite the ongoing missile attacks from Lebanon, Israel refrained from launching an immediate, full-scale military operation. Instead, it meticulously targeted key figures, eventually leading to the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and to Israeli forces entering Lebanon to confront the Iran-backed militia.

At this critical juncture, Netanyahu cannot ignore the emotions of the Israeli people, who remain deeply torn—determined to recover the hostages yet equally committed to ensuring Hamas’s destruction. The hostage crisis has dominated Israeli media and politics, uniting the nation in an unparalleled way. Even Netanyahu’s fiercest opposition has struggled to balance the moral imperative of recovering the hostages with the broader national security goal of eliminating Hamas.

Trump’s firm stance has helped clarify a key reality for Israel: peace with Hamas is an impossibility. The group embodies absolute evil, and American support for Israel is not merely a matter of diplomacy but a principled commitment to defending democracy and freedom. This backing may allow Netanyahu to accelerate the pace of hostage negotiations, at least for those still alive. It also positions Israel to address the broader regional threat—the Iranian nuclear issue—while setting the stage for a post-Hamas Gaza, possibly through a program of voluntary emigration.

For Netanyahu, Trump represents a shared vision of peace, one that is bold and unconventional but presents a unique opportunity to reshape the Middle East. Arab nations willing to engage in this vision could play a role in the region’s transformation. However, one of the most reluctant partners appears to be Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Despite Egypt’s longstanding peace agreement with Israel, his stance has remained ambiguous, particularly regarding the Swords of Iron war and the use of the Rafah border crossing. As the natural geographical link between Hamas and the broader Middle East, Egypt’s role is crucial—and Trump knows it.

The coming weeks will determine whether Netanyahu can seize this rare opportunity for a new Middle East—one shaped by both military strategy and diplomatic realignment.

Middle East Hamas Gaza Strip Benjamin Netanyahu Defense and Security
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