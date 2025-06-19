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Opinion   Column

The time for definitive choices by Trump

The American leader sees Israel’s war against Iran as a turning point and understands what opportunity looks like. This may be his moment to seize it.

Jun. 19, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

The time for definitive choices by Trump

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Trump G7
U.S. President Donald Trump at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, June 16, 2025. Photo by Daniel Torok/White House.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

As Israeli forces rack up decisive victories in their war against Iran, a new conversation is quietly unfolding in Washington—and United States President Donald Trump is at the center of it.

Trump began taking decisive steps last Friday, as news emerged that Israel’s operations in its war against Iran were shaping up to be a stunning success against what many view as the world’s most abominable regime. It was in this moment that Trump—beyond his longstanding sympathy for Israel—started aligning his vision of a new world order.

According to sources close to the president, June 13, 2025, marked a significant shift. News out of Israel—precision strikes deep in Iranian territory, the degradation of Tehran’s missile systems, the collapse of key Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (ICRC) command structures—signaled not just a tactical win, but the beginning of something larger: the unraveling of the most dangerous regime on earth.

And Trump is paying close attention.

It was never just about his well-documented affinity for Israel. Now, as Iran teeters, Trump appears to be aligning Israel’s war effort with his own broader vision: the re-establishment of a Pax Americana—a global reset that can roll back the threats of nuclear blackmail and jihadist tyranny for good.

In comments on Social Truth in which he said the U.S. is not assassinating Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei “for now,” he invoked a phrase not heard in decades: “Unconditional surrender.” It was the standard once applied to Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan. And now, in Trump’s view, it should apply to Khamenei’s Iran: no enrichment, no hegemony, no threats against Israel, no stranglehold on the Iranian people.

Behind the scenes, the options are being weighed. American bunker-busting bombs could soon be in play to target Fordow, Iran’s most fortified nuclear facility. Some Israeli analysts believe Jerusalem might act alone—through an operation so daring it would enter the annals of history alongside Entebbe and Osirak.

But more realistically, the regime is bleeding out. Khamenei’s inner circle is fractured. His ballistic missile infrastructure lies in ruins. Ninety percent of the missiles launched by Iran have been destroyed by Israeli airstrikes or intercepted en route. ICRC has been decimated. What was once the sharp edge of radical Islam is now a cornered beast.

For Trump, this is more than a regional skirmish. This is about energy security. It’s about the Strait of Hormuz, Bandar Abbas and Tehran’s partnerships with Russia, China and even North Korea—which now threatens to intervene. It’s about stopping the metastasis of tyranny.

Since late 2024, Trump had hoped for a diplomatic off-ramp. He dispatched adviser Steve Witkoff to explore a potential deal. He even sent a letter to Khamenei expressing a desire for peace. But the Iranian Supreme Leader refused to halt uranium enrichment. Even this week, he issued fresh threats—against Netanyahu and Trump himself.

That may have been a mistake.

The tide began to turn long before this week. In December, Israel finalized its operational plans. In February, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu brought Washington new intelligence: Iran’s nuclear program had passed the point of no return. The window to act was rapidly closing.

Trump never slammed the door on diplomacy, but he made peace with the possibility that no agreement was possible. On June 8 at Camp David—briefed by the CIA on Israel’s pending operation—he left the door open for support. Following a long call with Netanyahu, Trump confided to allies: “Maybe I’ll have to help him.”

What’s happening now is not just military. It’s moral. It’s about a nation—Israel—choosing to live. From the pager-triggered strike of September 17 to the elimination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on September 27, Israel has done what no one expected. It held the Syrian border. It took on the Houthis. It plunged into the heart of the storm while the world hesitated.

Trump sees it. And so does his base. His ambassador to Israel and friend, Mike Huckabee, tweeted a letter he had sent to the president, which read: “No President in my lifetime has been in a position like yours. Not since Truman in 1945. I don’t reach out to persuade you. Only to encourage you. I believe you will hear from heaven and that voice is far more important than mine or ANYONE else’s.”

Romantic? Perhaps. But not wrong.

What Israel is doing is historic. It’s not just self-defense—it’s reshaping the regional order. Trump, for all his unpredictability, understands what opportunity looks like. And this may be his moment to seize it.

As one Israeli official recently put it: “The foundation of Israel won’t be complete until the threat of annihilation is no longer part of daily life.”

That vision is now within reach.

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