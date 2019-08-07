More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

California curriculum shows the price of complacency about BDS

A proposed high school course would indoctrinate bias against Jews and Israel. Stopping it is just the first step in reclaiming the academy from hate.

Aug. 6, 2019
Jonathan S. Tobin

California curriculum shows the price of complacency about BDS

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
The flag of California. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
The flag of California. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.

While many in the Jewish world have been sounding the alarm about the threat from the BDS movement, others have said the concern about this issue has been overstated. Some have pointed out that the movement to boycott Israel has in most respects been a spectacular failure, and that support for Israel in the United States remains strong. As far as leftist critics of the push against BDS is concerned, the effort to focus on it is out of proportion to any actual danger, and they think it distracts Jews from dealing with other threats that are more urgent and important, such as that of white-nationalist hate.

While concern about right-wing hate is entirely appropriate, the notion that BDS poses no real menace to the Jewish community is utterly bogus.

Proof of that comes from California where, as a JNS feature pointed out, an anti-Israel and anti-Semitic ethnic-studies curriculum being promulgated by the state of California has illustrated just where complacency about BDS can lead us.

The ethnic-studies model that has been proposed and is currently under review by the California Department of Education remains a watershed moment for the BDS movement. On the one hand, the proposal completely ignores the history and contributions of Jews as an ethnic and religious group in the United States. On the other, it fully embraces a course of study about Arabs that views the Palestinian war on Israel solely from the point of view of those who wish to destroy the Jewish state.

Should this proposal be accepted by California and become part of a course to offer every high school student in the nation’s most populous state, it would mean that Jews would be erased as a group from America’s mosaic of immigrant groups while playing the role of bloodthirsty villains victimizing Palestinians.

Perhaps the most astonishing aspect of this curriculum is that it makes no effort to conceal or soft-pedal its bias against Jews. Israel is depicted as a colonial settler state whose creation was a “disaster” (the nakba), and those who fight against it, including figures who are open about their anti-Semitism such as Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), activist Linda Sarsour and the late academic Edward Said are heroes and role models to be emulated.

Not only does BDS—a movement grounded in the anti-Semitic effort to deny legitimacy to and destroy the one Jewish state on the planet—get favorable treatment, but the curriculum also includes mentions of anti-Semitic songs. Its effort to fight stereotypes is predicated on the notion that any attempt to call attention to anti-Israel terrorism and efforts to eliminate the Jewish state is a form of prejudice, rather than a statement of the facts about a conflict the Palestinians refuse to end.

The curriculum is a product not merely of the successful efforts of a handful of influential anti-Israel academics, but of the intersectional ideology that spawned them, which treats the war on the Jewish state as analogous to the struggle for civil rights in the United States.

What impact would such a curriculum have on Jewish students?

As is the case on college campuses where BDS efforts have spread, Jews will be faced with a situation where to speak out in favor of Jewish rights and the Jewish state will subject them to opprobrium, isolation and bullying from both teachers and students. A hostile atmosphere will be created where Jewish identity is treated as inherently suspect, if not proof of white privilege that must be disavowed in order to find acceptance.

But as bad as the environment may be on some campuses where such sentiments prevail, it would be even worse for high school students, who are even more poorly equipped to fight back against this kind of anti-Semitism than those in college.

Fortunately, activists and state legislators have sounded the alarm about this proposal. The ethnic-studies courses that the state will be promulgating in California as a result of a 2016 law require a period of public comment and review before being finally approved next year. Given the uproar, it is to be hoped that state officials will realize the mistake that they’ve made. This should mean that Jews won’t be ignored in the new curriculum, and that the Arab-American studies will no longer read like Hamas propaganda.

But the larger point here is that the curriculum explodes the idea that BDS is irrelevant to the safety of American Jews.

Should American high school students be subjected to state-mandated courses that demonize Jews and Jewish rights while extolling those who promote anti-Semitism and commit violence against Jews, it will put a target on the back of every Jewish kid in the state, especially those who have the temerity to stand up against this pernicious campaign of hate.

While Americans should celebrate the great diversity of our nation, what is happening in California demonstrates how intersectional ideology can weaponize the term in order to trash Jews and Israel.

The exceptionalism that sets the United States apart from virtually every other nation on the planet is rooted in the fact that the vast majority of Americans are sympathetic to the Jewish people and Zionism. It is also because the government, in the words of George Washington in his 1790 letter to the Jewish community of Newport, R.I., gives to “bigotry, no sanction, to persecution no assistance,” with respect to the Jews.

The proposed California curriculum’s support for BDS would give the lie to that pledge.

The curriculum must not only be rejected; the controversy itself should also serve as a wakeup call to Jews and decent persons of all faiths. The real lesson is that the need to fight BDS and its left-wing variant of anti-Semitism is no minor issue and, in fact, must be a priority if we are to preserve the promise of American liberty.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor in chief of JNS—Jewish News Syndicate. Follow him on Twitter at: @jonathans_tobin.

BDS Movement Anti-Israel Bias
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard