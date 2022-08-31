Will you help JNS tell the truth about Israel and anti-Semitism in 5783?

The Jewish state will face unprecedented challenges in the new year at a time when Jew-hatred is being mainstreamed worldwide.

The past year had its share of problems and adversity, but it’s clear that the coming 12 months will bring with them new and even more daunting challenges for the Jewish people.

As in past years, in 2022 Israelis had to cope with more terrorist violence as well as yet another round of missile attacks from Gaza. Meanwhile, throughout the globe and including in the United States, a rising tide of anti-Semitism is flooding mainstream political discourse and popular culture.

Whether in the form of violent attacks or increasingly strident support for an anti-Semitic BDS movement, the singling out of Jews for discriminatory treatment continues. This trend is made even more troubling by the fact that it is rooted in fashionable radical ideas about race and privilege that grant a permission slip for Jew-hatred and which have taken hold of academia, popular discourse and even some government institutions.

As alarming as all this is, in the coming year Israel faces the possibility that Western appeasement of Iran will result in a new and even weaker nuclear deal. That will mean that Israel’s most lethal foe and the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism will not only be enriched and empowered but on the precipice of being recognized as a nuclear threshold state.

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The debate about that issue, as well as the unceasing drumbeat of anti-Semitic incitement from anti-Zionist groups and the organs of the United Nations, are likely to make 5783 a year in which it will be more important than ever that the Jewish community have a reliable source of news about Israel, anti-Semitism and other related topics.

And that means that JNS will be even more necessary to the fight for the Jewish state and against anti-Semitism around the world.

This is a time when legacy organizations that are supposed to be defending the Jewish community and Israel are increasingly concerned with other matters, whether it’s some partisan notion of social justice or an effort to be seen as anti-racist or in some way disassociated from specifically Jewish issues.

The same is true of mainstream publications, whether Jewish or secular, many of which have become havens for anti-Zionist invective, delegitimization of Jewish rights and apologists for anti-Semites and those who oppose truly liberal Western values.

A media outlet untainted by these anti-Jewish biases and courageous enough to confront the challenges facing both Jews and non-Jews is more important than ever. And that is why we need your help to enable JNS to go on telling the truth about what is going on in a world in which we can no longer count on traditional sources to defend our values.

Consider making your High Holiday gift to JNS this year. Click to learn how.

The Jewish News Syndicate, with its JNS.org website, isn’t just an award-winning comprehensive source of reporting, analysis and opinion. It’s a news source that can be trusted to tell the truth about Jewish issues and ideas as well as about Israel.

At a time when audiences regard journalists with increased and much-deserved skepticism because of highly partisan and biased reporting, relying on mainstream news sources or even many Jewish outlets for up-to-date information and informed opinion about the issues that are a matter of life and death to the Jewish people is no longer possible.

At JNS we pride ourselves on maintaining the highest standards of fairness and accuracy in our news articles. Throughout 5782, our coverage of the issues facing both the United States and Israel gave our readers insights they couldn’t get elsewhere.

Unlike most media outlets, JNS presents the case for the justice of Israel’s cause. It also tells the truth about an anti-Semitic BDS movement that seeks Israel’s destruction and the silencing of its supporters and whose influential supporters dominate academia and even sit in Congress. Whereas biased coverage has made most other news sources unwatchable and unreadable, at JNS, you get the facts not just about Israel, but about issues essential to Jewish interests everywhere.

In the past year, in addition to our array of regular columnists, including myself, we have continued to expand our staff and our features to podcasts and videos that offer one-of-a-kind, information-based interviews with great thinkers and important figures in the news, as well as timely election coverage in both Israel and the United States.

But to continue to provide this service to the Jewish world, we need more than just your readership. We also need your financial help to keep JNS.org on target as we continue to do the job that no one else does in this same way.

As 5782 ends and 5783 begins, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to JNS.org.

While many worthy causes seek financial help, especially in these challenging times, I hope you will consider supporting Jewish journalism at a time when the truth about the threats from anti-Semitism, anti-Israel bias and global terrorism makes it more important than ever.

I hope you will agree that keeping JNS going is an essential cause that cannot be allowed to fail for lack of funds. And I hope we can count on you this year and next.

To contribute, click on this link to donate.