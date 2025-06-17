More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

A single night in Jerusalem made me rethink everything I knew about Israel

Unity is powerful, offering clear evidence against the idea that this society is fractured to the point of civil war.

Jun. 17, 2025
Moshe Phillips

A single night in Jerusalem made me rethink everything I knew about Israel

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Netzah Yehuda Haredi IDF Unit
Soldiers in the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, a Haredi unit, and family members attend a swearing-in ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 10, 2024. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Moshe Phillips
Moshe Phillips Moshe Phillips
Moshe Phillips, a veteran pro-Israel activist and author, is the national chairman of Americans For a Safe Israel (AFSI). A former board member of the American Zionist Movement, he previously served as national director of the U.S. division of Herut and worked with CAMERA in Philadelphia. He was also a delegate to the 2020 World Zionist Congress and served as editor of The Challenger, the publication of the Tagar Zionist Youth Movement. His op-eds and letters have been widely published in the United States and Israel.

It was never my plan to be in Israel when it attacked Iran.

About a year ago, my wife and I learned that a close relative of ours had decided to volunteer for the Israel Defense Forces as a lone soldier. This was a longtime goal. He’s 19.

We knew that we had to be there when he received his rifle and Tanach (Bible) at the Western Wall (Kotel) in Jerusalem, during what is often translated as a swearing-in ceremony. For nearly two millennia, Jews were unable to defend the Jewish people in the Land of Israel. Now, we live in a time when that is possible. If a Jew is not moved by this simple fact, I’m at a loss to understand it.

We stood at the wall on the night of June 11, not knowing that less than 30 hours later, Israeli forces would stun the world with their successes within Iran.

What is truly shocking, though, is that most American Jews (and many Israelis) have little understanding of what these incredibly moving ceremonies are really like.

The leadership of each brigade decides when their soldiers will receive their Bible and weapon. It can happen anywhere—from several weeks into their training to many weeks after that, and there’s an additional six months of training after the “swearing-in” ceremony for most.

This, to me, speaks to the genius of the Israeli army. Young men and women are forged into cohesive, effective fighting units, bonded through shared experiences of training and ceremonies that blend spirituality and patriotism. These units will serve together long after training ends.

At this particular ceremony, we witnessed hundreds of young men swearing—or affirming—that they would sacrifice their lives to defend Israel. They came from religious homes (including Haredi ones), and secular ones, were born in Israel and abroad, and represented a full spectrum of racial backgrounds—white, black and brown.

The unity on display was powerful, offering clear evidence against the idea that Israeli society is fractured to the point of civil war.

The Western Wall Plaza was packed—standing room only. Thousands of emotional and proud family members surrounded us. The remarks from the various officers who addressed the soldiers and their families were inspiring and worthy of repetition, but space here doesn’t allow for that.

What I can share is this: The officers began by remembering their fallen heroes. The speakers who followed quoted Torah, acknowledged the hostages in Gaza, and reflected on Zionist history and the biblical prophets, weaving an authentic and moving tapestry of the Jewish People. Chazak v’amatz is a Hebrew phrase meaning “Be strong and courageous,” from Devarim (Deuteronomy). These ancient words that Moses directed to Joshua were quoted to the soldiers.

The young fighters, filled with pride and excitement, hoisted their comrades on their shoulders, dancing and chanting slogans.

Families and fellow recruits cheered as the new soldiers received their Bibles and their rifles. It was a moment of pure connection.

The evening ended with everyone—soldiers, commanders, families and onlookers—united in song. We sang “Hatikvah,” and later, “Ani Ma’amin” (“I Believe”). The words of the Rambam (Maimonides), written in the 1100s, resonated deeply: “I believe with complete faith in the coming of Moshiach (Messiah), and although he may tarry, nevertheless, I wait every day for him to come.”

The perceived divisions within Israeli society have been overstated. In reality, Israel is a nation bound together by shared concern, care and solidarity. Israelis support one another, deeply and unwaveringly.

As I write this, Iranian and Houthi missiles continue to target Israeli neighborhoods across the land. We’ve witnessed these attacks up close and personal, just as we have seen time and again that Israelis are one people.

And to you, dear reader—whether you’ve never visited Israel, haven’t been there in years or have visited more recently—I urge you to go again. You owe it to yourself and to the people of the Jewish state to experience the unity and resilience firsthand.

Iran IDF Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard