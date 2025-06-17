A single night in Jerusalem made me rethink everything I knew about Israel

It was never my plan to be in Israel when it attacked Iran.

About a year ago, my wife and I learned that a close relative of ours had decided to volunteer for the Israel Defense Forces as a lone soldier. This was a longtime goal. He’s 19.

We knew that we had to be there when he received his rifle and Tanach (Bible) at the Western Wall (Kotel) in Jerusalem, during what is often translated as a swearing-in ceremony. For nearly two millennia, Jews were unable to defend the Jewish people in the Land of Israel. Now, we live in a time when that is possible. If a Jew is not moved by this simple fact, I’m at a loss to understand it.

We stood at the wall on the night of June 11, not knowing that less than 30 hours later, Israeli forces would stun the world with their successes within Iran.

What is truly shocking, though, is that most American Jews (and many Israelis) have little understanding of what these incredibly moving ceremonies are really like.

The leadership of each brigade decides when their soldiers will receive their Bible and weapon. It can happen anywhere—from several weeks into their training to many weeks after that, and there’s an additional six months of training after the “swearing-in” ceremony for most.

This, to me, speaks to the genius of the Israeli army. Young men and women are forged into cohesive, effective fighting units, bonded through shared experiences of training and ceremonies that blend spirituality and patriotism. These units will serve together long after training ends.

At this particular ceremony, we witnessed hundreds of young men swearing—or affirming—that they would sacrifice their lives to defend Israel. They came from religious homes (including Haredi ones), and secular ones, were born in Israel and abroad, and represented a full spectrum of racial backgrounds—white, black and brown.

The unity on display was powerful, offering clear evidence against the idea that Israeli society is fractured to the point of civil war.

The Western Wall Plaza was packed—standing room only. Thousands of emotional and proud family members surrounded us. The remarks from the various officers who addressed the soldiers and their families were inspiring and worthy of repetition, but space here doesn’t allow for that.

What I can share is this: The officers began by remembering their fallen heroes. The speakers who followed quoted Torah, acknowledged the hostages in Gaza, and reflected on Zionist history and the biblical prophets, weaving an authentic and moving tapestry of the Jewish People. Chazak v’amatz is a Hebrew phrase meaning “Be strong and courageous,” from Devarim (Deuteronomy). These ancient words that Moses directed to Joshua were quoted to the soldiers.

The young fighters, filled with pride and excitement, hoisted their comrades on their shoulders, dancing and chanting slogans.

Families and fellow recruits cheered as the new soldiers received their Bibles and their rifles. It was a moment of pure connection.

The evening ended with everyone—soldiers, commanders, families and onlookers—united in song. We sang “Hatikvah,” and later, “Ani Ma’amin” (“I Believe”). The words of the Rambam (Maimonides), written in the 1100s, resonated deeply: “I believe with complete faith in the coming of Moshiach (Messiah), and although he may tarry, nevertheless, I wait every day for him to come.”

The perceived divisions within Israeli society have been overstated. In reality, Israel is a nation bound together by shared concern, care and solidarity. Israelis support one another, deeply and unwaveringly.

As I write this, Iranian and Houthi missiles continue to target Israeli neighborhoods across the land. We’ve witnessed these attacks up close and personal, just as we have seen time and again that Israelis are one people.

And to you, dear reader—whether you’ve never visited Israel, haven’t been there in years or have visited more recently—I urge you to go again. You owe it to yourself and to the people of the Jewish state to experience the unity and resilience firsthand.