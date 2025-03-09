More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

International Women’s Day, antisemitism and left-wing hypocrisy

Israeli feminists fit in perfectly with the groups concerned with the plight of females, as long as they aren’t the wrong kind of Jews.

Mar. 9, 2025
Ruthie Blum

International Women’s Day, antisemitism and left-wing hypocrisy

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Mothers of Israeli soldiers protest against the war in Gaza, Tel Aviv, May 29, 2024. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Mothers of Israeli soldiers protest against the war in Gaza, Tel Aviv, May 29, 2024. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

International Women’s Day is an annual farce that was adopted by the United Nations in 1975 and devoted to causes that do nothing to ameliorate the torment of truly subjugated females. In light of the mass sexual abuse perpetrated by Hamas during and after the invasion of southern Israel in 2023, the theme of last year’s IWD—“Inspire Inclusion”—took the absurdity to new heights.

The title of the current intersectionality fest, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment”—self-described as “emphasizing the urgency to expedite progress toward gender parity”—is no less worthy of disdain.

If anything, it highlights the hypocrisy of “feminist” activists, politicians and academics around the world who’ve been tight-lipped at best and dismissive at worst about the atrocities committed against their Israeli counterparts on that Black Sabbath 17 months ago. And that’s after hearing the stories from massacre survivors and released hostages.

Some “progressives” have ignored the testimonies, including when forensic evidence collected from hundreds of the victims who didn’t live to recount their tales of rape confirmed the brutality. Others have gone as far as to justify the horrors on the grounds that the Israeli “occupation” of Palestinians is the real culprit.

Such attitudes cannot be chalked up to ignorance or a lack of proper Israeli public relations. They are expressions of antisemitism against the collective Jew, pure and simple.

Yet, in an interview with JNS on Friday, the wife of Israeli President Isaac Herzog opted to skirt the particularity of the phenomenon. Asked about the silence from women abroad—something she had written about in Newsweek a few weeks after the massacre—Michal Herzog opted to convey a more general message.

“We have to keep talking about it not only from an Israeli point of view but from a universal perspective, protecting women in the world, because this is bound to happen in another conflict,” she said. “From what we’ve seen throughout and from professionals in the field, I know that Oct. 7 was a new level in violence against women and the tendency is unfortunately in the next conflicts around the world for things to go even further.”

She reiterated, “We speak not only for Israeli women but for women everywhere, and we must prevent the use of sexual violence in the next conflict to come.”

Of course, violence against women, like all violence, is a global issue. But the sex crimes perpetrated on Oct. 7 by terrorists and “civilians” from Gaza were directed at Jewish women because they were Jewish.

The acts were specific, not generic. They were fueled by genocidal hatred, and should never be treated otherwise—certainly not by Israel’s first lady. But shaking stubborn liberal habits is hard to do.

Take the constant chatter about the “need” for more women in politics, for instance, which always comes up on International Women’s Day. Touching on this issue, Herzog stated, “I think that there is a lack of female voices around the decision-making tables. We know that women always have something to add and a different point of view. It is so important to hear their voice.”

It’s a common left-wing mantra. It’s also utterly disingenuous, since women on the Israeli right are subjected to ridicule and misogyny from their “enlightened” peers.

When opposition leader Yair Lapid quipped last week that he deserves a raise just for having to look at [Minister of Settlements and National Missions] Orit Strook, the feminists weren’t the least bit outraged. On the contrary, they feel zero solidarity for the likes of Strook, a religious Zionist.

They only want females in their own political image to grace the halls of power. In this sense, they fit in perfectly with the groups around the globe marking a day dedicated to women, as long as they aren’t the wrong kind of Jews.

Hamas Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin