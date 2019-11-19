More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Trump makes pro-Israel history again

Every action that his administration has taken stems from the understanding that the so-called “Israeli-Palestinian peace process” has failed repeatedly—not only as a result of being based on a false premise, but of following the same old paradigm.

Nov. 19, 2019
Ruthie Blum

Trump makes pro-Israel history again

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo participate in a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Feb. 28, 2019. Credit: State Department Photo by Ron Przysucha.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo participate in a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Feb. 28, 2019. Credit: State Department Photo by Ron Przysucha.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s dramatic announcement on Monday that the “establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not per se inconsistent with international law” sent shockwaves around the world. In retrospect, however, it shouldn’t have come as such a surprise.

Since his election three years ago, U.S. President Donald Trump has been consistent in his efforts to reverse the policies of the administration of his predecessor, Barack Obama. Not only in relation to Israel. But his pro-Israel stance has been steady and unapologetic from the get-go, which is as it should be.

Indeed, each of his decisions—such as recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving the embassy accordingly, defunding the Palestinian “pay for slay” machine and acknowledging Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights—has been geared towards cementing the natural U.S.-Israel relationship in a healthy way. Every action that his administration has taken stems from the understanding that the so-called “Israeli-Palestinian peace process” has failed repeatedly—not only as a result of being based on a false premise, but of following the same old paradigm.

Team Trump has been engaging in what the high-tech sector refers to as “disruption.”

Its shift in settlement policy is part of the program. As Pompeo pointed out, calling settlements illegal “hasn’t worked. It hasn’t advanced the cause of peace.”

That’s for sure.

Fittingly, Washington’s latest bombshell came on the heels of a horrifying European Court of Justice ruling that all E.U. countries must label goods produced in Israeli settlements, so as to enable consumers to make “informed choices”—a euphemism for giving shoppers a heads-up over which “made in Israel” merchandise they should boycott.

Though much has been made of the proximity of the European and American decisions, the latter has been in process for weeks, with U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer reportedly having worked in tandem to iron out the details.

Critics of the move have been implying that this is the Trump administration’s most recent attempt to bolster Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Aside from the fact that Netanyahu can’t be helped electorally at this point—as the current coalition negotiations/impasse are not affected in the least by outside factors—the suggestion on the part of those who oppose both Trump and Netanyahu is laughable considering the gleeful claims they made in the immediate aftermath of the Sept. 17 Knesset elections of a broken “bromance” between the two leaders.

When the votes were being counted and it became apparent that Netanyahu was heading for a similar coalition deadlock to the one that followed the April 9 Knesset elections, Trump was asked by reporters whether he had spoken to his Israeli counterpart.

“I have not,” he responded. “Those results are coming in, and it’s very close. … Everybody knew it was going to be very close. We’ll see what happens.”

Trump concluded by adding, “Look, our relationship is with Israel.”

Journalists at home and abroad promptly pounced on this statement, attacking the U.S. president for ostensibly dumping the Israeli prime minister when the chips were down. Trump, they said, in “typical fashion,” was distancing himself from a “loser.”

It was a classic “two-fer” takedown of both leaders, purposely obfuscating the most important element of Trump’s remark: that his administration would remain steadfastly supportive of Israel, no matter who is at the helm in Jerusalem.

That welcome message was conveyed two months ago, even as the U.S. administration’s yet-to-be-revealed Mideast peace plan was put on the back burner—yet again. Pompeo’s blessed declaration is further proof, if any were needed, that Trump meant what he said. It is great news for Israel, regardless of the makeup of the next government.

Ruthie Blum is an Israel-based journalist and author of “To Hell in a Handbasket: Carter, Obama, and the ‘Arab Spring.’ ”

Judea and Samaria Trump Administration
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin