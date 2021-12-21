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1,900-year-old sarcophagus lid rescued from Ashkelon garbage dump

The marble artifact from Roman times, which weighs some two tons, is believed to have been stolen from a construction site and discarded on an illegal trash heap.

Dec. 21, 2021
The marble sarcophagus lid, dating back some 1,900 years, being lifted from a garbage dump site in southern Israel. Dec. 2021. Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority.
The marble sarcophagus lid, dating back some 1,900 years, being lifted from a garbage dump site in southern Israel. Dec. 2021. Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority.

A marble sarcophagus lid dating back some 1,900 years has been rescued from a garbage dump site in southern Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority reported Monday.

In a social media post, the IAA reported that last Thursday, Yoav Mizrahi from the Antiquities Robberies Prevention Union at the IAA, with help from the Ashkelon District Police, located the artifact, which weighs some two tons. The lid belonged to a sarcophagus made of fine marble from Roman times, and inspectors are trying to track down the rest of the sarcophagus.

Authorities think that the lid was stolen from a construction site and discarded at an unauthorized dump site in Ashkelon.

This report first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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