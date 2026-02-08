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Israeli bobsled team robbed of ‘thousands of dollars of stuff, passports’

“Such a gross violation—suitcases, shoes, equipment, passports stolen, and the boys headed right back to training today,” AJ Edelman wrote. “I really believe this team exemplifies the Israeli spirit.”

Feb. 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Adam “AJ” Edelman (right) and other members of Israel's Winter Olympics bobsleigh team. Credit: Courtesy of Adam “AJ” Edelman.
Adam “AJ” Edelman (right) and other members of Israel’s Winter Olympics bobsleigh team. Credit: Courtesy of Adam “AJ” Edelman.
( Feb. 7, 2026 / JNS )

While training abroad for the Olympics, the Israeli bobsled team’s apartment was robbed, the team’s driver Adam (“A.J.”) Edelman said.

“Thousands of dollars of stuff and passports were stolen,” he stated. “What a season.”

Edelman added that the team, which is slated to compete in Italy, “is just such a fine example of how we push forward in difficult circumstances.”

“Such a gross violation—suitcases, shoes, equipment, passports stolen, and the boys headed right back to training today,” he wrote. “I really believe this team exemplifies the Israeli spirit.”

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