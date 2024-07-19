More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Culture and Society

Jerusalem choir, with Jews and Arabs, wows US talent show

Jerusalem Youth Chorus earns enthusiastic approval from judges and a standing ovation from the live audience.

Jul. 19, 2024
The Jerusalem Youth Chorus. Credit: www.kennedy-center.org.
The Jerusalem Youth Chorus. Credit: www.kennedy-center.org.

A youth choir composed of Jews and Arabs has advanced to the second round of “America’s Got Talent” after an impressive audition on Tuesday night’s episode of the NBC show.

The Jerusalem Youth Chorus, made up of singers from east and west Jerusalem, delivered a stirring rendition of Philip Phillips’s song “Home,” earning enthusiastic approval from all four “America’s Got Talent” judges and a standing ovation from the live audience, the Jewish Chronicle reported on Wednesday.

Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel all gave emphatic “yes” votes to the group, praising their performance and message.

One choir member described the group’s mission to the judges, saying, “We believe through music and through working together and talking to each other, we are taking a step forward into building that amazing future where there is justice and there is freedom and there is equality and there is inclusion.”

When asked by Klum about their plans for the $1 million prize money, another member responded, “We will create more spaces just like these choruses so people can meet people who are different from them.”

Cowell commended the group, saying, “You made something very complicated—beautiful through friendship.”

Mandel said that their performance gave him “goosebumps” and called it a “world anthem.”

Vergara described the performance as “heartwarming” and “inspiring.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Arts and Entertainment
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin