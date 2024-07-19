Jerusalem choir, with Jews and Arabs, wows US talent show

A youth choir composed of Jews and Arabs has advanced to the second round of “America’s Got Talent” after an impressive audition on Tuesday night’s episode of the NBC show.

The Jerusalem Youth Chorus, made up of singers from east and west Jerusalem, delivered a stirring rendition of Philip Phillips’s song “Home,” earning enthusiastic approval from all four “America’s Got Talent” judges and a standing ovation from the live audience, the Jewish Chronicle reported on Wednesday.

Judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel all gave emphatic “yes” votes to the group, praising their performance and message.

One choir member described the group’s mission to the judges, saying, “We believe through music and through working together and talking to each other, we are taking a step forward into building that amazing future where there is justice and there is freedom and there is equality and there is inclusion.”

When asked by Klum about their plans for the $1 million prize money, another member responded, “We will create more spaces just like these choruses so people can meet people who are different from them.”

Cowell commended the group, saying, “You made something very complicated—beautiful through friendship.”

Mandel said that their performance gave him “goosebumps” and called it a “world anthem.”

Vergara described the performance as “heartwarming” and “inspiring.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.