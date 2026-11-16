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Esti DeAngelis

Esti DeAngelis is a writer in the Chicago area and a recent graduate of Yeshiva University.

Candles. Credit: Ronaldo R&K/Pexels.
U.S. News
Diwali and Chanukah celebration of light over darkness draws 200 in Chicago area
“We have sacred language. We have similar family values,” Annie Warshaw of the JUF told JNS. “We have this tradition where we’re celebrating light in what can be an oftentimes dark world.
Nov. 16, 2026
Esti DeAngelis