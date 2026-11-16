Esti DeAngelis

“They had no empathy for the feelings of the Jews about that horrific attack on Jews, who were trying to observe Chanukah at Bondi Beach in Australia,” Alan Scheiner, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, told JNS.
The suit documents “what can happen when law enforcement fails to appreciate the danger Jewish members of the community face from violent and virulently antisemitic attacks,” an attorney for Moshe Glick told JNS.
“They had no empathy for the feelings of the Jews about that horrific attack on Jews, who were trying to observe Chanukah at Bondi Beach in Australia,” Alan Scheiner, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, told JNS.
The suit documents “what can happen when law enforcement fails to appreciate the danger Jewish members of the community face from violent and virulently antisemitic attacks,” an attorney for Moshe Glick told JNS.