More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Diwali and Chanukah celebration of light over darkness draws 200 in Chicago area

“We have sacred language. We have similar family values,” Annie Warshaw of the JUF told JNS. “We have this tradition where we’re celebrating light in what can be an oftentimes dark world.

Esti DeAngelis
Candles. Credit: Ronaldo R&K/Pexels.
Candles. Credit: Ronaldo R&K/Pexels.
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)

A gathering of Jews and Hindus in Chicago over the weekend to mark Chanukah and Diwali made an impression on M. Anand Prakash, Indian consul general in Chicago.

“This symbolizes the kind of unity and currency between both countries,” Prakash, who assumed his position in September, told JNS.

Some 200 people attended the celebration of light in the Northfield suburb on Sunday, which fell between Diwali, held earlier this month, and Chanukah, an eight-day holiday that begins this year on Dec. 4 at night. Both religious holidays are described as light festivals.

Jews and Hindus have much in common, according to Annie Warshaw, director of community and government relations at the Jewish United Fund in Chicago.

“We have sacred language. We have similar family values,” she told JNS. “We have this tradition where we’re celebrating light in what can be an oftentimes dark world, and so it’s really important for both the Hindu and Jewish community to recognize the humanity in one another.”

The event was held at Temple Jeremiah, a more than 65-year-old Reform congregation that welcomed guests with signs stating “shalom India, namaste Israel,” using Hebrew and Sanskrit greetings. The JUF, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Chicago and the nonprofit Global Indian Diaspora Foundation were among the event hosts.

Debra Newman Kamin, rabbi of Am Yisrael Conservative Congregation, a nearby synagogue, told attendees that “both of our holidays remind us of the reality that darkness is part of the human experience, but we are not powerless in the face of darkness.”

The gathering included Diwali- and Chanukah-themed arts and crafts and an improv activity for children, traditional musical and dance performances, speeches from communal leaders and ceremonies lighting a menorah and a diya, a Diwali oil lamp.

Local artists sold Indian jewelry and paintings, and the synagogue walls were lined with tables with traditional Jewish and Indian foods.

“This was specifically targeted towards families, because it is so important that the healing that we all need starts at home, and that little kids are provided the tools and language so that they can build real relationships across differences,” Warshaw of the JUF told JNS.

Lavanya Lall, who is Hindu, and her husband attended the event because Jews have married into their family. “We just wanted to learn a little bit more about the culture,” she told JNS.

Alan Bukingolts, who is Jewish and lives in Lakeview, told JNS at the event that he believes “in collaboration across cultures and faiths.”

“The best way to learn is hearing from people that maybe aren’t like you or come from the same place as you,” he said. “It’s important to listen, ask good questions and be open-minded.”

Community leaders said that the light-themed unity gathering came in dark times for both Jews and Hindus.

Of 70 religion-based hate crimes in Illinois in the last year, 40, or 57%, have targeted Jews and three, or 4%, have targeted Hindus, according to FBI data. Five hate crimes have targeted Asians, according to the bureau.

In Chicago, 21 of 27 religion-based hate crimes this year, or 78%, have targeted Jews and 7 hate crimes have targeted Asians, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Last month, law enforcement stopped a planned mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora, in the Chicago area.

Rakesh Malhotra, founder and president of the Global Indian Diaspora Foundation, which co-hosted the event, told JNS that hate often stems from a lack of knowledge.

“We wanted this ignorance to become awareness,” he told JNS.

“When Jewish neighbors face antisemitism, we must stand beside them,” Malhotra told attendees. “When a Hindu temple or any place of worship faces hatred, we must stand together.”

Malhotra told JNS that the event was one of several Hindu-Jewish events that his organization has helped organize.

“Solidarity should not be a one-day affair. It should be 365 days,” he said. “We should be able to say right is right without any politically correct thing.”

“There is nothing called politically correct. It is a moral clarity,” he said. “There is no space for hate, and we are addressing the hate through love.”

Chicago Hindu community leader Santosh Kumar, founder of Metropolitan Asian Family Services, told JNS that Hinduism “is for all.”

“It does not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed or religion,” she said.

Newman Kamin, the Conservative rabbi, told JNS both Jews and Hindus see themselves as minorities in a larger population.

“That hopefully should be a source of our interest and strength in one another, that we’re interested to learn about one another,” she told JNS. “There also, unfortunately, now is this camaraderie because our communities are targeted.”

Religion Jewish and Israeli Holidays Hate Crimes
Esti DeAngelis
Esti DeAngelis Esti DeAngelis
Esti DeAngelis is a writer in the Chicago area and a recent graduate of Yeshiva University.
EXPLORE JNS
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during a press conference at the agency’s quarterly Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, on June 9, 2025. Photo by Dean Calma/IAEA.
World News
Iran says IAEA can’t resume inspections until US military threat removed
The U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a confidential report that the halt of inspections “needs to be rectified with the utmost urgency.”
November 14, 2026 10:39 AM
JNS Staff
George Deek, special Envoy to the Christian world (date unknown). Credit: Courtesy of Israel's Foreign Ministry.
Israel News
Israel’s Christian envoy urges Bible-based campaign to counter ‘Qatar-and Russia-funded disinformation’
“The far-left blames Zionists, the Islamists blame Israel, and the ‘blind right’ blames the Jews,” Ambassador George Deek told JNS. “It’s three different stories with the same hate.”
November 16, 2026 06:22 AM
Etgar Lefkovits
IDF in Rafah, Gaza Strip
Israel News
Israel kills third successive Hamas Rafah Brigade commander
Samir Mahmoud Hassan Abu Younis had led the brigade for approximately two months following the slaying of his predecessor.
Nov. 15, 2026
Brian Racer
Palestinos caminan entre el agua de lluvia que inunda los patios del Hospital Nasser, en Jan Yunis, al sur de la Franja de Gaza, el 26 de marzo de 2026. Foto de Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF: Documents found in Gaza expose terrorists’ ‘systematic exploitation’ of hospitals
An internal memo seized by Israeli troops criticizes the accelerated activities of Islamic Jihad operatives in medical centers across the Gaza Strip.
Nov. 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
11:12
Suspected ramming attack in Samaria was a “local confrontation” rather than terrorism
10:30
Iranian spies targeted UK Lawyers for Israel CEO alongside anti-regime journos
09:30
Israeli Foreign Ministry marks Ben-Gurion Day
09:10
IDF demolishes home of terrorist behind attempted rocket attack
08:45
Tanker struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz, fire reported
08:15
IDF chief: Military needs more combat soldiers, broader enlistment
07:53
MK Kahana refuses to rule out Arab support in race for Knesset speaker
07:34
Herzog inaugurates new neighborhood in Ben-Gurion’s kibbutz
07:21
IDF: Balloons with ‘suspicious device’ found near Gaza border
07:14
IDF names Hamas terrorists eliminated at Gaza’s Nasser Hospital
06:52
EU sanctions Gaza Now, founder over Hamas financing
06:21
Israeli diaspora minister moves to strip ‘Andrey X’ of citizenship
05:58
Lebanese president hosts US envoy to UN
05:38
Smotrich offers Kahana right-wing backing for Knesset speaker to prevent Arab-party support
05:12
Netanyahu vows to keep Haredi allies in any unity government
04:56
Israeli lawmakers set to vote on replacing Knesset speaker
04:36
Israeli Defense Ministry director general: ‘Next surprises on the battlefield’ will come from defense tech
04:16
Israeli Air Force strikes Hezbollah arms shipment from Syria
04:11
Israeli figure skater Tamir Kuperman wins bronze at Skate America
03:50
Israeli doctor saves crew member’s life on Tel Aviv-Frankfurt flight
03:30
Liberman appointed chairman of temporary Knesset defense panel
03:10
Israeli embassy: UAE sets ‘inspiring global standard’ for coexistence
02:49
Irish police buy Israeli counter-drone systems despite procurement ban
02:29
JFNA urges Virginia governor to reconsider scholarship tax-credit decision
02:09
Israeli civilian returned after crossing maritime border into Jordan
01:48
Netanyahu’s Likud party accuses Eisenkot of ‘wild incitement’
01:28
Waltz in Beirut to discuss ‘sovereign, secure’ Lebanon, end of UNIFIL mandate
01:08
Israeli chess players win gold, silver at European youth championships
13:42
UN envoys meet Herzog in Jerusalem for diplomatic briefing
12:02
Israel’s inflation falls to 5-year low as housing prices decline
11:40
Likud, Yashar, B’Yachad agree to continue coalition talks
11:23
Mossad chief briefed CIA head on Iran during US visit
11:15
Saudi Arabia says it intercepted Houthi missiles targeting Riyadh
11:06
FM Sa’ar wishes Latvia happy Independence Day
10:34
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
09:58
Trump blames Biden for FAA failures, demands urgent funding
09:33
Israeli detained in Jordan after crossing maritime border
09:07
Danon: No Gaza reconstruction while Hamas remains in power
08:55
US envoy Waltz heads to Lebanon, Morocco
08:51
Dead Sea: IDF arrests infiltrators in rubber boats
08:35
Israeli ministry urges int’l community to hold Palestinian Authority accountable
08:15
Bahrain says it intercepted Iranian aerial attacks
08:09
Israeli vehicle damaged in attack near Neve Daniel
07:54
Tanker reportedly attacked near Strait of Hormuz, crew safe
07:34
Israeli forces seize eight handguns near Jordanian border
07:14
IAF marks 32 years since F-15I Ra’am purchase
06:53
AFJS honors donors who helped purchase tractors for Judea and Samaria
06:33
Spanish prosecutor backs US extradition of anti-Israel donor
06:13
Educational cooperation important to ties with Israel, State Dept tells JNS
05:52
Jordan sentences three to death over deadly church attack
More Updates
JNS TV
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a Democratic candidate for senator in the state of Michigan, at a campaign event at Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich., Oct. 22, 2025. Credit: Conlan Houston/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
New anti-Israel lawmakers and their alleged extremist associations
November 16, 2026 06:35 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Trump nips JD Vance’s Iran appeasement gambit in the bud
Jonathan S. Tobin