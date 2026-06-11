Architects tour Beersheva site for planned World Zionist Village

Top Israeli architects and planning teams spent five action-packed hours on Wednesday in Beersheva learning about the Jewish National Fund-USA’s ambitious plans for the World Zionist Village, a transformative center for Zionist education, leadership, innovation, community-building and lifelong engagement with the land and people of Israel.

When completed, the 48,000-square-meter global hub in the growing Negev city will host the Alexander Muss High School, an English-language high school for Israelis, a gap-year program, a pre-army mechina, apartments for interns and seniors and a guesthouse hotel.

Plans also include a Global Learning and Leadership Center, a Zionist Heritage Center, a Living Lab for Innovation showcasing Israeli breakthroughs in sustainability, agricultural technology, climate technology and desert survival technology, as well as cultural and wellness spaces.

Russell Robinson, CEO of Jewish National Fund-USA, welcomed the delegation at Beersheva River Park Lake, highlighting the 12,000-seat amphitheater, athletic fields, man-made lake and thousands of apartments that have sprung up nearby as a result of the park’s success.

Robinson reflected on the area’s transformation in recent years. “They used to dump cars and trash here,” he said, before sharing his vision for the future. “The last part of our plan is the World Zionist Village.”

He thanked the architects and planning teams for coming “to understand our vision.”

The delegation then traveled to the nearby Abraham’s Well International Visitors’ Center for refreshments and a guided tour tracing the history of Beersheva—and its tradition of hospitality—back to the time of the biblical patriarch Abraham.

Erez Ella, founder and partner at HQ Architects, presented a detailed overview of the vision and technical design plans for the World Zionist Village.

Beersheva Mayor Ruvik Danilovich, who has served in the role since 2008, expressed enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing the importance of further developing the Negev and praising Jewish National Fund-USA for initiating the effort.

“They are crazy! They came with the idea and got the State of Israel on board!” he said.

Danilovich added that “a strong Negev is a strong Israel and a solution for Israel.”

Russell Robinson, CEO of Jewish National Fund-USA, leads a golf-cart tour of Beersheva River Park Lake for a delegation of Israeli architects, June 10, 2026. Photo by Howard Blas.



Golf-cart tour

Guests then boarded buses for a golf-cart tour of Beersheva River Park Lake led by Robinson.

Shira Englander of Mosessco Architects drove from Tel Aviv to learn more about the project and explore the possibility of participating in its design.

She said she was drawn to a project that “connects Jewish people in Israel and around the world and creates a place for education and culture.”

She also praised its emphasis on sustainability and noted that “something like this doesn’t exist in Israel.”

Yoel Rosby, director of the World Zionist Village, observed playfully: “This is the first time ever this many architects from around the country have gotten together for an initiative around world Zionism.”

He added: “This initiative will help open the eyes of society to what the future of Zionism can and should look like.”

Rosby said the gathering marked “the beginning of a detailed planning process which will take place over the next two years.”

Tali Tzour Avner, Jewish National Fund-USA’s chief Israel officer, said she envisions the center as a place “for all Zionists around the world to gather, speak, discuss and communicate with each other.”

She said she is proud that “JNF is leading in speaking about Zionism without hesitation” and emphasized that the center is intended for “Zionists—Jews and non-Jews of all ages, from all places.”

From the opening presentation at 9 a.m. through lunch and a question-and-answer session at Ivri restaurant overlooking the lake, the architects experienced firsthand the enthusiasm and investment that Jewish National Fund-USA, Beersheva and Israel are bringing to the World Zionist Village.

By participating in the site visit and presentations, the firms are now eligible to submit bids to help design the ambitious project.