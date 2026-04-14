More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Hillsdale professor warns of Jew-hatred on the right

“My thesis is that this is more worrisome for the right than it is for Jews,” David Azerrad said of podcasters like Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes.

Apr. 14, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman

Hillsdale professor warns of Jew-hatred on the right

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
David Azerrad
David Azerrad speaking with attendees at the 2019 Young Americans for Liberty Convention at the Holiday Inn Memphis Airport & Conference Center in Memphis, Tenn., June 29, 2019. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
( Apr. 14, 2026 / JNS )

The promise of “Never again,” that the Holocaust won’t recur, won’t be realized by “guilting the world” but instead by “being strong, by having institutions, by having firearms, by knowing how to defend them.”

That’s according to David Azerrad, assistant professor and research fellow at Hillsdale College’s school of government in Washington, D.C., who spoke to JNS on Tuesday, on Yom HaShoah, after delivering a lecture about Jew-hatred on the online Right on Monday night.

Azerrad, 48, gave the April 13 talk at Southern Methodist University, in the Dallas area. The private school and the SMU Chabad sponsored the talk, which part of the school’s Nate and Ann Levine endowed lecture in Jewish studies.

A Moroccan Jew from Montreal who lives in Potomac, Md., with his wife and baby, Azerrad told JNS that he differentiated between Jew-hatred on the political Right and “wokeness on the Left” and spoke about the growing number of online “influencers” like former Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly and antisemitic podcasters Nick Fuentes and Candace Owens pushing a “blame the Jews” approach to politics.

“It’s a race to the bottom,” Azerrad said. “They earn a revenue, but it’s not issued by an institution.”

“My thesis is that this is more worrisome for the Right than it is for Jews,” he said.

On the Left, “it’s institutionalized in universities, in corporate America and every HR department. It’s the law of the land that you ought to discriminate against men and whites in order to achieve equity,” he told JNS. Where the Left blames straight white males, “for a segment of the online Right, the answer is Jews,” Azerrad said.

He previously worked for nine years as director of the Heritage Foundation’s B. Kenneth Simon Center for Principles and Politics, where he said he “never once encountered antisemitism. I felt perfectly at home,” he said.

David Azerrad
David Azerrad speaking with attendees at the 2019 Young Americans for Liberty Convention at the Philadelphia Airport Marriott in Philadelphia, Pa., April 13, 2019. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.

“The biggest threat confronting American Jews is not online antisemitism on the right. It is intermarriage and assimilation,” Azerrad said.

The lesson that Jewish communities should take from the Holocaust and modern Jew-hatred is that “no one’s coming to the rescue,” according to Azerrad. “We should defend ourselves. The congregants should be armed.”

For followers of Fuentes, Holocaust revisionism is transgressive. “They feel that they are in the know, and that all of the Boomers and the Fox News viewers and the old people have no idea what’s going on,” he said.

Online influencers often make statements that can’t be disproved, like “prove to me that the Mossad didn’t assassinate JFK,” Azerrad said. “They shift the burden of proof onto you.”

“One ought to refute the nonsense, but, if I may disagree with Ben Shapiro, this is a case where feelings don’t care about your facts,” he told JNS. “They feel aggrieved. They’re angry.”

“They see their country falling apart,” he added. “They see a regime that is hostile to them.”

Some will eventually realize that it is “a worldview for losers that robs you of your moral agency and cultivates the mental habits of victimhood and passivity,” Azerrad said. But the truly committed cannot be persuaded with arguments, he thinks.

“I don’t like the victimhood mentality in the Jewish people,” he said. “We need less Woody Allen Jews, More Israelis.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
March of the Living
World News
Amid rising Jew-hatred, thousands march at Auschwitz on Holocaust memorial day
“We are becoming that legacy, we’re becoming that memory and it’s becoming our responsibility, our obligation to carry that memory on,” a Conservative rabbi from Charleston told JNS.
Apr. 14, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant, Etgar Lefkovits
Benjamin Ferencz
U.S. News
Nuremberg prosecutor posthumously awarded Congressional Gold Medal
“We must all commit to crushing antisemitism, burying it in the ground and making sure that it never rises again,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said.
Apr. 14, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Shira Shapira, the mother of Aner Shapira, who was killed on Oct. 7, 2023, by Hamas terrorists, but not before saving others in a bomb shelter in southern Israel by lobbing grenades back toward his attackers, Jan. 3, 2024. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Israel News
Honoring Jewish rescuers, young and old, at Yom Hashoah ceremony in Jerusalem
Moshe Shapira spoke about his son’s heroism at a roadside shelter on Oct. 7 and his grandfather’s rescuing Jews in Austria under the Nazi regime.
Apr. 14, 2026
Rubio Israel Lebanon
U.S. News
Israel, Lebanon agree to negotiations in first direct talks since 1993
“We talked about a number of things, most importantly the long-term vision where there will be a clearly delineated border between our countries,” said Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s ambassador to Washington.
Apr. 14, 2026
Andrew Bernard
California State Capitol Building in Sacramento
U.S. News
California Senate committee advances bill classifying Jewish identity as ‘ethnicity’ in state data
“Jewish communities have long been misrepresented in California’s demographic data,” Josh Lowenthal, a Democratic state assemblymember, told JNS.
Apr. 14, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Biden
U.S. News
Report: Biden-era Justice Department failed to protect houses of worship
“Despite the increased hostility faced by houses of worship, the Biden DOJ did not pursue a single FACE Act case involving houses of worship,” the federal report claims.
Apr. 14, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
An armed Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, Feb. 15, 2025. Photo by Moiz Salhi/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Why a ceasefire with Iran may be more dangerous than it looks
Apr. 13, 2026
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Why count time?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Zionism explained
Moshe Phillips