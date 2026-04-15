More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Iran sentences four to death, including first woman, over January protests

The sentences follow “fast-tracked trials conducted without due process” and “reliance on torture-tainted forced ‘confessions’ as evidence,” the Center for Human Rights in Iran stated.

Apr. 15, 2026

Iran sentences four to death, including first woman, over January protests

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
A demonstration of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, in Berlin, on Sept. 14, 2024. Credit: Igallards7 via Wikimedia Commons.
A demonstration of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, in Berlin, on Sept. 14, 2024. Credit: Igallards7 via Wikimedia Commons.
( Apr. 15, 2026 / JNS )

Iran’s judiciary has sentenced four people detained during January’s anti-regime protests to death, including the first woman to be hanged in relation to the demonstrations, and ordered the confiscation of their property, according to Iranian opposition and human rights groups.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran identified the prisoners as Mohammadreza Majidi Asl, 34, his wife Bita Hemmati, and two other men, Behrouz Zamaninezhad and Kourosh Zamaninezhad, who lived in the couple’s apartment building.

All four were arrested during the uprising in Tehran and “subject to torture and interrogation” and “hastily sentenced to death and the confiscation of all their property by Branch 26 of the Tehran Revolutionary Court,” according to the NCRI.

Authorities accused the group of participating in protests on Jan. 8–9, including chanting protest slogans, throwing objects—including “bottles, concrete blocks and incendiary materials”—from rooftops and destruction of public property.

The court also charged the four with “operational actions for the hostile government of the United States and terrorist groups,” citing a law known as the “Intensification of Punishment for Cooperation with the Zionist Regime and Hostile Countries Against National Security and Interests,” according to the Hana Human Rights Organization.

“The issuance of death sentences and the total confiscation of assets against protesters demonstrate a clear escalation of judicial repression in the Islamic Republic,” the organization stated.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran stated that these death sentences follow “grossly unfair, fast-tracked trials conducted without due process, access to independent counsel and with reliance on torture-tainted forced ‘confessions’ as evidence.”

“The Iranian Resistance once again calls on the United Nations, relevant international bodies, and human rights defenders to take immediate action to save the lives of prisoners sentenced to death, especially political prisoners and those detained during the uprising,” the NCRI stated.

No execution date has yet been given, according to reports.

Iran
EXPLORE JNS
UCLA Hoodie
U.S. News
Seven Jewish professors, staff look to join Justice Dept. lawsuit alleging Jew-hatred at UCLA
“This lawsuit seeks to hold UCLA accountable and to ensure that no faculty member is ever again subjected to such blatant discrimination,” the law firm representing the employees stated.
Apr. 15, 2026
Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, 2022. Credit: Antony-22/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Tennessee bill nixing use of ‘West Bank’ awaits governor’s signature
The measure, which aims to correct a “deliberate attempt to erase the Jewish identity of Judea and Samaria,” passed both houses comfortably.
Apr. 15, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Strait of Hormuz
Analysis
Intelligence capabilities fuel America’s game-changing naval blockade
The United States Navy’s maritime cordon targets Iran’s economic lifelines while relying on advanced intelligence, surveillance and interception systems.
Apr. 15, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Michal Herzog host bereaved families at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, April 16, 2026. Photo by Sharon Altshul.
Feature
Bereaved families honored at President’s Residence ahead of Yom Hazikaron
Emotional gathering highlights the personal stories of fallen soldiers.
Apr. 15, 2026
Sharon Altshul
HUC Klau library
U.S. News
Ohio attorney general sues Hebrew Union College again
“We’re suing to keep these assets in Cincinnati where they belong,” the state prosecutor’s office said of the school’s shuttering Cincinnati campus.
Apr. 15, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Holocaust survivors
U.S. News
New Yorkers hear Holocaust survivor stories over coffee in ‘sip and listen’
“It’s a lot less threatening when you are sitting around drinking coffee and having a one-on-one conversation,” Alyssa Sadoff, of Yad Vashem USA Foundation, told JNS.
Apr. 15, 2026
Rebecca Szlechter
Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem appears on TV to address the Iranian-backed terror group's supporters, April 13, 2026. Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images.
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
How Iranian influence campaigns shape narratives in the United States
Apr. 15, 2026
Emily Schrader
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
When ‘pro-Israel’ stops meaning defense
Stephen M. Flatow
Jonathan S. Tobin
From the Editor-in-Chief
Why they blame Netanyahu for antisemitism and the Iran war
Jonathan S. Tobin