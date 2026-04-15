Europe cobbles post-war plan to clear Hormuz for shipping

European states are drafting a plan for a large coalition of countries to secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route through which 20% of the world’s oil transits. Officials stress the mission would deploy only after hostilities end.

The proposal includes three broad aims: clearing a backlog of stranded vessels, conducting a major demining effort and setting up ongoing naval escorts and surveillance to restore confidence in the vital waterway.

The initiative, led by France and the United Kingdom, envisions a “strictly defensive mission,” in the words of French President Emmanuel Macron, that excludes “belligerent” parties—namely the United States, Israel and Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The first phase would focus on logistics to allow hundreds of ships currently stuck in the strait to exit safely. The second would involve extensive mine-clearing operations, after Iran seeded mines through parts of the waterway early in the conflict.

European countries are expected to play a leading role, given their relatively large fleet of minesweeping vessels. The final phase would deploy frigates and destroyers to escort commercial shipping and provide surveillance, a step analysts say is essential to reassure insurers and shippers.

The Strait of Hormuz, which lies between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, separating Iran (north) from the Arabian Peninsula (south), Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: MODIS Land Rapid Response Team/NASA.

Germany is expected to join the effort, the Journal reported. Berlin will reveal its precise level of involvement on Thursday. A German role would significantly boost the coalition’s capabilities, bringing more financial firepower and key military assets to the mission.

European leaders are set to discuss the plan in a virtual meeting on Friday in Paris hosted by Macron and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The United States will not participate. China and India were invited, but it is unclear if they will attend.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Beijing was “very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz,” adding: “I am doing it for them, also - and the world.”

“This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran,” added the president, writing on his Truth Social platform, referencing his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping scheduled for next month.

“President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well!” Trump said.

U.S. Central Command announced on Wednesday that a blockade of Iranian ports had been “fully implemented.”

“In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, U.S. forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea,” said CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper.

The United States decided to blockade the Strait of Hormuz to Iranian trade after the collapse of talks between the countries on April 12. Iran had already effectively blocked shipping through the Strait on Feb. 28, the outset of the war.