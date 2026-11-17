Working with French Jews to fight antisemitism is a priority for Laurent Ulrich, archbishop of Paris, and Catholics and Jews in the capital exchange messages and hold meetings to grow their “friendship human to human,” he told JNS via a translator at Yeshiva University on Monday.

Ulrich, who became archbishop in 2022, visited Yeshiva’s campus in Washington Heights, in upper Manhattan, as part of a group of 11 Catholic clergy and officials from France, Germany and Rwanda.

He told JNS that his visit to the flagship Modern Orthodox institution wasn’t his first but that more than a decade had passed since his last trip there. He said that he meets often with rabbis and attends annual Holocaust memorials. The local bishop’s conference recently published a booklet that offers parishioners guidance on fighting Jew-hatred, he said.

Fr. Alexandre Comte, national delegate for relations with Judaism at the French Bishops’ Conference who teaches Old Testament to seminarians studying in Paris to become priests, told JNS that he was struck on a tour of the Yeshiva study hall by the volume of Torah study.

“For me, it was the first time in a yeshivah,” he said. “I was surprised when visiting the yeshiva—the noise. It’s very strange to hear all the noise in the study.”

Comte told JNS in Hebrew that Catholics “usually” study “in quiet.” JNS asked in Hebrew how much of the language Comte speaks. “A little,” he said, in Hebrew.

The priest told JNS that he visited Israel last week and that he goes to the Jewish state annually. On his most recent trip, he visited Yad Vashem with a group of 20 people, walked in the desert for three days and toured Jerusalem’s Old City.

The rise in Jew-hatred in France and across Europe is deeply troubling, he told JNS.

“It is so bad to see in France, and all Europe—the rising of antisemitism,” he said. “I know that in the U.S. also there is a rise of antisemitism, but fortunately, it is not as high as it is in France.”

Fighting antisemitism requires Christians to better understand Judaism, according to Comte.

“It is not possible for Christians to be antisemitic. It’s impossible,” he told JNS. “It is part of our faith to be in relation with the people of Israel.”

“The reason why some Christians have some bad thoughts about Israel comes from ignorance, and we work very hard to help Christians to know better,” he said.

Catholic clergy and leaders visit Yeshiva University in Manhattan, Nov. 16, 2026. Photo by Rikki Zagelbaum.

“Every Sunday, we read the Torah,” he told JNS. “In the liturgy of the Mass, the first reading is from the Torah.”

“Every Sunday is an opportunity to explain the word of God and the close relation between the two communities, Christian and Jewish communities,” he said.

Ari Berman, a rabbi and president of Yeshiva, told JNS that Catholic leaders have visited the university periodically for years, dating back to the presidency of the late Norman Lamm.

“They come, and they visit. They see how we educate or transmit the tradition to the next generation,” Berman said. “We have a chance to engage in conversation about some of the challenges and opportunities of our time.”

How to approach artificial intelligence is one of those challenges, according to the Yeshiva president.

“There’s a lot of need for voices fueled by deep moral traditions to play an instrumental role in shaping the future,” he told JNS.

JNS asked Berman about Comte’s conviction that Christians cannot be antisemitic. The Yeshiva president said that the priest’s view reflects a significant change in Jewish-Catholic relations.

“It definitely shows a historical shift,” he told JNS. “That sentiment would not always have been able to be said.”

“That’s the kind of feeling that really highlights what the opportunity is today,” he said, “bringing people of faith together to fight against hate and to fight in common cause for many issues of the day.”

Cardinal Antoine Kambanda, archbishop of Kigali, Rwanda, told JNS at Yeshiva that the country’s experience with the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi has helped its people understand the Holocaust and what they have in common with Jews.

“In Rwanda, actually, we don’t have it,” he said, of antisemitism. “There are very few Jews who are in Rwanda.”

“Because of the history we went through of the genocide in 1994, it made us understand what the Holocaust was,” the archbishop told JNS. “We had a lot in common for that.”

Kambanda said that it pains him to see rising Jew-hatred in France and New York City, “especially after the climax that was the Holocaust,” he said.

“But again, some small ideologies come up,” he said. “As Christians, we are looking forward to building brotherhood for all people and collaborating on what we have in common, respecting one another in our differences, but love in all things, so that we can create a better world for tomorrow.”

Keynote speeches at the gathering at Yeshiva focused on biblical teachings about people being made in the divine image, the dignity of human life and the role of religious education.

Participants discussed artificial intelligence, end-of-life issues and opportunities for cooperation between Jewish and Catholic leaders. Jew-hatred was not a main focus.

Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort, of Reims, and former president of the French Bishops’ Conference, led the Catholic delegation. He warned about the implications of artificial intelligence in his remarks to the group.

The belief that people are made in God’s image is a gift that bestows inherent dignity on every person, he said.

“This gift is also the source of a responsibility that goes beyond us but which we can bear, thanks to the strength, to grace, as we call it as Christians, from God that gives us our purpose,” he told attendees.

“It calls us to a growth that should help us break free from all forms of reductionism, including the reduction that comes from the poorly named artificial intelligence, which has started to impose on us a sort of reduction of humanity,” he said.

“I hope that in today’s exchange, our respective traditions will help us to better understand what God reveals about the unique partnership he desires to forge with the human being for his glory and for the life of the world,” he said.