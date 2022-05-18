More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Features

Herod’s royal bathtubs were made in Israel

Alabaster was quarried locally, not in Egypt as always assumed, according to Bar-Ilan University researchers.

Herod’s royal calcite-alabaster bathtub, found in Kypros fortress. Photo by professor Amos Frumkin/Hebrew University of Jerusalem.
May. 18, 2022

King Herod the Great had his bathtubs made of alabaster quarried in Israel rather than Egypt, as has always been assumed, according to a research team at Bar-Ilan University.

The ruthless first-century ruler brought Roman cultural norms—including bathing and architectural innovation—to Judea during his reign.

Two of his lavish, royal bathtubs were discovered over 40 years ago at the Kypros fortress and the palace of Herodium, south of Jerusalem.

Experts always believed they must have been made of alabaster imported from Egypt, as the only alabaster available locally was softer and of a poorer quality—gypsum-alabaster rather than calcite-alabaster.

But a source of calcite-alabaster has been discovered near modern-day Beit Shemesh, at the Te’omim cave, on the western slopes of the Jerusalem hills.

The Bar-Ilan team used four analytic methods to compare the Israeli alabaster with samples from Egypt.

And their unequivocal conclusion, published in the Nature journal Scientific Reports, is that Herod the Great’s alabaster bathtubs were quarried in Israel.

“All four analytical methods applied in the study provided consistent results, clearly distinguishing the Israeli from the Egyptian calcite-alabaster for the first time,” said Bar-Ilan chemistry professor Amnon Albeck.

The team was surprised to find that locally produced alabaster was available, and that it met Herod’s exacting standards. He was known as the greatest builder in the Holy Land—the driving force behind palaces, fortresses, amphitheaters, the city of Caesarea and the Second Temple in Jerusalem.

“The fact that both bathtubs were unequivocally quarried in Israel and not in Egypt, as we would have expected due to the high quality of the stone, was a particular surprise,” said BIU archeologist professor Aren Maeir.

“It means that Herod the Great used local produce, and that the calcite-alabaster industry in Judea in the second half of the first century [B.C.E.] was sufficiently developed and of high enough quality to serve the luxurious standards of Herod, one of the finest builders among the kings of that period.”

Alabaster from Egypt was widely used to make vessels, carvings and ornaments at the time. If Herod’s bathtubs were made of locally-sourced alabaster, it’s possible other artifacts assumed to be Egyptian were actually made of alabaster from Israel, researchers believe.

The team compared Egyptian and Israeli mineral samples, applying techniques never before used in such circumstances. Traditional archaeological methods and petrographic analysis, the main method used to determine the source of Israeli calcite-alabaster, were not sufficiently rigorous, they said.

The absence of ancient calcite-alabaster quarries in the Southern Levant had always led to the assumption that all calcite-alabaster vessels found in the Levant originated from Egypt, while poorer quality vessels, made of gypsum-alabaster were local products.

Herod became known as “Great” for his ruthless leadership and his Massacre of Innocents—a deliberate attempt to kill the infant Jesus, according to Christian tradition.

This article was first published by Israel21c.

Education Archaeology
EXPLORE JNS
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
Iranian cluster bomb hits empty kindergarten in Rishon Letzion
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said at the scene.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin