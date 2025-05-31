How Israel’s secret laser weapon went from lab to battlefield in 18 months

The Israeli defense establishment achieved a historic milestone during the Swords of Iron war with the successful deployment of advanced laser interception systems that destroyed dozens of targets in their first operational use.

The groundbreaking technology, developed in record time following the Oct. 7, 2023, invasion, represents a revolutionary advancement in aerial defense that military officials say opens a new chapter in modern warfare capabilities.

“There’s a feeling of history, of pioneering spirit. This represents a breakthrough process worldwide, but we’re not getting too intoxicated with success,” said Maj. G., 39, who heads the laser division in the Israeli Air Force.

The system intercepted dozens of targets throughout the war, and its existence was cleared for publication on Wednesday for the first time. “This achievement fills us with tremendous pride–but our focus remains forward, to the threats we face,” said G.

G. oversees the development of laser system capabilities and integration processes within the Israeli Air Force as part of the Magen Administration. On Oct. 7, he awakened to air raid sirens and immediately grasped that Israel faced a massive attack.

His first call went to a senior executive in the defense industry, his contact for work on Iron Beam (“Magen Or” in Hebrew, literally “Light Shield”), Israel’s next-generation interception system that was scheduled to become operational by year’s end.

“I telephoned the senior executive asking about Iron Beam’s status, whether we could accelerate development. We understood this might prove impossible,” he recalled. Yet in Israel, even impossible scenarios become matters of determination and perspective.

“From that day forward, Rafael launched an accelerated development process alongside MAFAT, incorporating various adaptations that enabled us to deploy a laser system in unprecedented time frames,” he said, referencing Haifa-based Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research & Development (MAFAT).

G. directed experimental trials of the system with a compact officer team. “We mastered the system and operational doctrine independently–our knowledge was zero, everything was completely new,” he explained.

Once they proved feasibility, G., who is a senior Rafael engineer and an IDF reserve officer, approached the IDF senior command to advocate for operational deployment—"and the rest became history.”

The Defense Ministry assigned a reserve air defense team to operate the new system, training them within an extremely compressed timeline alongside Rafael personnel and MAFAT’s dedicated unit. Operational deployment commenced approximately six months ago, during the Lebanon operation.

“That first evening brought overwhelming pride,” G. described. “You couldn’t believe it was actually happening, so you verified everything multiple times to ensure interception success.”

The control center erupted with tremendous excitement and spontaneous applause echoed through the facility following the dramatic achievement.

The Iron Beam was successfully developed into operational service in recent months. Photo by Ariel Hermoni/Defense Ministry.

Despite G.'s acknowledgment of initial skepticism about a rapidly deployed system’s success rate (“Honestly, it sounded like science fiction initially”), results surpassed all projections. “Our success rates exceeded expectations against operationally challenging threats.”

G. emphasized that the operational laser system should not be viewed as an Iron Dome replacement, nor does it represent the full Iron Beam system, which remains under development.

“This isn’t Star Wars technology, this won’t render Iron Dome obsolete, but it provides an additional defensive layer and enables precision-tuned responses within our air defense architecture,” he stressed. The system integrates with Iron Dome as part of a comprehensive multi-layered defense network.

Nevertheless, this represents a globally significant achievement. “This revolution matches the same magnitude as Iron Dome’s introduction,” he said.

“Everyone understands this is merely the beginning. Our current operational systems won’t stand alone against future threats—they’re components of a multi-layered array—but this opens the door to what comes next.”

Development work continues to enhance and optimize system performance.

“We learned the system while operating it, researching capabilities with defense industry partners and implementing field-based improvements. We’re engaged in a learning competition with our adversaries, constantly working to enhance these systems and determine how they’ll address emerging threats.”

For G., this transcends professional responsibility. “This represents my life’s work personally,” he said.

According to him, the greatest source of pride: “The Israeli people should take pride in their human capital—the scientists and engineers who labored intensively to achieve game-changing capabilities, and equally important, the defense personnel.

“This reserve team suspended their normal lives, recognized the historical moment’s significance, and maximized system capabilities through courage and professionalism. That represents our greatest achievement.”

G. added that “substantial equipment expansion is planned for the coming years from an IDF perspective, which will dramatically improve Israel’s defense capabilities and protect our forces.”

He described ongoing development across multiple vectors and system types, with enhanced battlefield mobility representing one key advantage. Naturally, most details regarding existing and future defense systems remain classified.

Concluding the conversation, G. addressed criticism directed at the Israel Air Force during the war.

“Considerable criticism exists, some justified, and we didn’t begin this war optimally—including our drone response capabilities—but I want people to understand that the Air Force pursues every possible measure to enhance defensive capabilities and develop innovative, creative solutions.

“We have personnel maintaining 24-hour vigilance, seven days weekly, working alongside defense industry professionals in hazardous locations, standing guard while seeking to improve and upgrade Israel’s defensive capabilities,” said G.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.