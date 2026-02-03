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Israel gears up to host Lithuania in Davis Cup tennis

After two years of playing in other countries due to war, the International Tennis Federation has allowed Israel to host again.

Feb. 3, 2026
Howard Blas
Israeli national tennis team
The Israeli tennis team at the Davis Cup in September 2025, in Halifax, Canada. (From left): Ofek Shimanov, Orel Kimhi, Captain Jonathan Ehrlich, Daniel Cukierman and Jordan Hasson. Credit: Israel Tennis Association.
( Feb. 3, 2026 / JNS )

On Feb. 6-7, Israel will host Lithuania in World Group I Davis Cup action at the 2,000-seat Netanya Arena.

The multi-tiered international tennis tournament returns to Israel after a two-and-a-half-year absence. Israel’s Davis Cup team last hosted a tie in September 2023, when it defeated Japan 3-2.

Israel’s team comes to this weekend’s tournament after a loss to Canada last September, while Lithuania arrives after a victory over Benin. This is the first-ever meeting between the two teams. The competition, which takes place indoors on hard courts, will determine which team will survive in Group 1 of the World Cup.

“All ties are new and exciting. I still get butterflies in my stomach before each Davis Cup!” reported team captain Jonathan Erlich, a former Israeli doubles player and veteran of many Davis Cup games.

Erlich is looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd, noting, “The spectators are always so warm and patriotic.”

The road to hosting the tournament wasn’t smooth. The Israel Tennis Association had to assure the International Tennis Federation (ITF) of the safety of playing the tournament in Israel.

Even with the ITF’s go-ahead, the threat of a changing situation in the region remains a possibility. “After two and a half years, hopefully it will happen,” Ehrich told JNS in a phone interview.

Erlich observed that, unlike in his playing days, where he teamed up with doubles partner Andy Ram and the team included such top-ranked players as Ram, Dudi Sela and Amir Weintraub, this year’s team includes players ranked no higher than 873 in the world, with most currently playing for college teams in the United States.

“It feels a bit different than the past few Davis Cups,” Erlich said. “Fifty percent of the team is in college now, so I can’t track their matches. I have at least been in touch with their coaches and know they are coming in good shape.”

The team includes Amit Vales (20 years old; #873), Orel Kimhi (22, #1194), Ofek Shimanov (20, #1212), Daniel Cukierman (30, #1213 singles; #137 doubles) and Jordan Hasson (26, career high of 912). Kimhi plays at the University of Oklahoma and Shimanov plays at Arizona State University.

Cukierman has played professionally since graduating from the University of Southern California, and last month won the Nonthaburi 2 ATP Challenger tournament in Thailand.

Cukierman, the veteran of the Israeli team, told JNS that he expects to be playing doubles for Team Israel this weekend. He playfully offered, “I will let the younger guys focus on getting singles points.”

“We come to this match with a lot of responsibility and pride to represent Israel. There is a lot of meaning. We are very excited to host,” added Erlich.

“It is also important for the future of Israeli tennis since fans get to see high-level tennis right here in Israel. And there should be about 200 kids coming to watch in a very small arena, which is sold out!

“After two and a half years in which we were forced to play away, the excitement of finally returning to Israel and playing in front of Israeli fans is immense and gives us additional strength,” he said.

The Lithuanian team, captained by former ATP doubles player Laurynas Grigelis, includes Vilius Gaubas (# 129), Edas Butvilas (#277), Pijus Vaitiekunas (#1471) and Dovas Dersonas (19 years old; no rank).

Friday’s two singles matches kick off at noon. Saturday’s doubles match and potential additional singles matches start at 11 am.

Sports
Howard Blas
Howard Blas Howard Blas
Howard Blas is a social worker and special-education teacher by training. He teaches Jewish studies and prepares students with a range of disabilities for b’nai mitzvah. He regularly leads Birthright Israel “classic” and service trips for people with disabilities. His publications can be viewed here.
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