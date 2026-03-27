More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Feature

Stranded in Tel Aviv: Tourists ride out war from hotel shelters

Foreign visitors caught in Israel amid escalating conflict describe disrupted travel, sleepless nights and a growing sense of solidarity as they wait for flights home.

The Orchid Hotel in Tel Aviv. Credit: Courtesy.
Mar. 27, 2026
Amelie Botbol
JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
( Mar. 27, 2026 / JNS )

At the Orchid Hotel in Tel Aviv, the bomb shelter on level minus one is filled largely with foreign voices, with little Hebrew heard. The space is occupied by tourists who arrived for short visits, but now find themselves stranded in Israel, with no clear departure date.

Jacqueline Sanders, a headhunter from the Netherlands, arrived on Feb. 23 for what was meant to be a two-week Purim visit with a close friend and her 23-year-old son.

“We are from the Jewish community in Holland and we come to Israel regularly. I knew it could possibly happen and that I could get stuck, but I had no hesitation. I come from a Zionist background; I visit Israel a few months a year. This is where I want to be, and this is the full package,” she told JNS.

Sanders registered for aliyah last November and is currently in the process.

Still, some of her children remain in Holland, and she continues to manage her own business. Moving to Israel would require her to travel back periodically to maintain both professional and personal ties, but she says she is determined to be part of Israeli society.

“I feel very privileged to be here, to experience what Israelis experience and contribute somewhat to the economy. I stay in a hotel, go to restaurants, and I am hoping to do volunteer work. I used to work for Taglit [Birthright Israel] as a fundraiser. I really want to contribute to the country,” she said.

Sanders’s return flight with El Al was canceled, and she is awaiting a new departure date. In the meantime, she purchased a ticket for April 6.

“I was supposed to come back for Passover anyway on March 29 with EasyJet. I had bought all my tickets for the following year through them because they had great offers, and it was all canceled at once. The first ticket I could get from Tel Aviv to Amsterdam, via Arkia, was April 6,” she said.

Although she was aware she might become stranded, Sanders said she made no contingency plans.

“My plan is to live like the locals. I am staying here in this hotel—they give special rates for tourists. I have a beautiful room and the staff is taking care of me. I used to come a lot, I have friends and family, I know my way around, and I speak Hebrew,” she added.

During the war, Sanders said she meets new people every day.

“Israel is like one big family—this is what Judaism is about. It is very special to be part of this situation, and I will never forget it,” she said.

She updates her children in the Netherlands daily and takes precautions to stay safe.

“I don’t go to the shelter on the 15th floor. I come all the way down to minus one—better safe than sorry. I also watch what I eat to stay clear-headed and energetic. I drink a lot of coffee and eat yogurt, protein, salads and healthy food. I keep working and have my online meetings. Sometimes I don’t tell clients I am in Tel Aviv; I say I am in Tenerife, because people do not always understand,” she said.

Sanders described the situation for Jews in the Netherlands as increasingly difficult.

“I think people are very naive. It’s like the 1930s—my parents survived the Holocaust. There is no future there for Jewish people, but many people stick their heads in the sand,” she said.

Amsterdam, she added, was once considered a haven for Jewish life. She pointed to recent incidents, including attacks on a synagogue in Rotterdam and a Jewish school in Amsterdam.

Tzipi Crystal, a retiree from Florida, arrived in Israel on Feb. 21 for a family trip.

“We were a little bit leery about it. We thought things would resolve, but I had a feeling something might happen,” she told JNS.

Crystal had planned to stay until April 27, but has since contacted her airline to try to move her departure earlier. She had been staying with relatives outside Tel Aviv before relocating this week to the Orchid Hotel with her husband, Alan, and their son David.

“The sirens are tiring—waking up at night is exhausting. We were staying in their safe room, and everyone would come to us during alarms. We wanted a change, so we decided to come here for a week, and then we’ll go back to family for the holiday,” she said.

Crystal said she had the option of leaving via a U.S. embassy-arranged route through Taba but was reluctant to travel through Egypt.

“My friend’s grandson studies in Jerusalem with 18 other American boys. They went through Taba and were harassed. They took their tefillin and his EpiPen,” she said.

The arranged journey would have taken passengers to New York or California, requiring her to make her own way back to Florida.

Crystal said she is not afraid of Iranian missile attacks but finds the disruption to daily life difficult.

“I trust the Israeli government to intercept most missiles, but some unfortunately get through. My children abroad understand what we go through—they’ve all been to Israel. We are a very Zionist family, so this is nothing new. They know the deal,” she said.

Her son David Crystal, who runs a tutoring business and also writes political analysis and performs comedy, said he anticipated the possibility of being stranded.

“I thought there was about a 90% chance the war could break out and that I could get stuck in Israel,” he said. “I’ve been here during wars before, but this is more intense than what I experienced in previous times. You can’t really plan—Israelis adapt, they don’t live in the moment right now.”

David said he had intentionally reduced his client load to enjoy a vacation, which quickly shifted to a routine centered around reaching protected spaces during alerts.

“It wouldn’t be professional to cancel clients every time there’s an alert,” he said.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, Amelie made aliyah in 2014. She specializes in diplomatic affairs and geopolitical analysis and serves as a war correspondent for JNS. She has covered major international developments, including extensive reporting on the hostage crisis in Israel.
EXPLORE JNS
Inbar Harush Gity. Source: Inbar Harush Gity/Facebook.
Israel News
Yashar party’s Harush Gity identifies the issue of Haredi military service as a top priority
“Citizens should contribute as much as they can to the country, and the state should give back. That kind of reciprocal relationship is our guiding principle,” she says.
Mar. 27, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz takes part in a situational assessment of IDF progress in Lebanon, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Analysis
IDF reports ‘significant’ progress against Iranian military targets as campaign enters fourth week
Army says strikes on missile production, air defenses and naval assets have reduced the Islamic Republic’s capacity to attack.
Mar. 27, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Trump
Trump extends deadline for strikes on Iranian energy facilities by 10 days
The U.S. president’s initial five-day pause had been set to expire on Saturday.
Mar. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Sgt. Aviad Elhanan Wolansky, 21, from Jerusalem. Credit: IDF.
IDF soldier killed by Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon
Sgt. Aviad Elhanan Wolansky was fatally wounded and four other soldiers were injured when terrorists fired missiles at his tank north of the Litani River.
Mar. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Pages from an Iranian Haggadah from the 1880s dedicated to the Montefiores. Credit: NLI.
Israel News
National Library of Israel reveals Iranian Haggadah with Persian poem
Judeo-Persian manuscript honors the Montefiores and their connection to the rebuilding of Jerusalem.
Mar. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Lior Horev, Naftali Bennett's new campaign adviser. Credit: CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Bennett’s new adviser bashed Trump on social media
Lior Chorev, a veteran strategist recently added to the former prime minister’s campaign team, once wrote on X that “Trump’s Truth is like Iran’s democracy.”
Mar. 27, 2026
Steve Linde
Think Twice
A handbook on how to fight back against the antisemites
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Melanie Phillips; Episode 217

Mar. 26, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
Is Trump about to betray Israel … again?
Mitchell Bard
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
The very first matzah
Rabbi Yossy Goldman