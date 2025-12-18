The stories of the victims of the Sydney Chanukah massacre

Four days have passed since a father and son carried out a murderous terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, and murdered 14 Jews and a Christian passerby during the lighting of the first Chanukah candle.

These are the stories and legacies of the victims.

Boris Gurman and Sofia Gurman. Source: Israel Hayom.

Sofia and Boris Gurman

Russian immigrants Boris Gurman, 69, and his wife, Sofia Gurman, 61, shared 34 years of marriage before terrorists killed them. Their relatives described the couple as honest and industrious individuals who extended kindness to everyone they encountered.

Dashcam video captured Boris Gurman fighting with gunman Sajid Akram in the attack’s opening moments. The footage shows Gurman seizing control of the terrorist’s rifle for several seconds during their confrontation on the street, before the terrorist used a handgun to shoot the couple at point-blank range. Eyewitnesses reported they died in each other’s arms.

The family statement read: “Devoted to their family and to each other, their absence has left a void that cannot be filled. ... In the moments before their passing Boris, with Sofia courageously beside him, attempted to intervene to protect others. This act of bravery and selflessness reflects exactly who they were: people who instinctively chose to help, even at great personal risk.”

Rabbi Eli Schlanger

London-born Rabbi Eli Schlanger, 41, led his congregation for 18 years and directed the Chabad mission in Bondi. He is survived by his spouse, Chayale Ulman Schlanger, and several young children, including an infant two months old, along with his mother and siblings.

“A devoted rabbi and chaplain, working tirelessly … to support Jewish life in the Bondi community,” Chabad’s statement read.

Rabbi Eli Schlanger. Source: Israel Hayom.

Matilda, the youngest victim of Sydney’s Chanukah terrorist attack. Source: Israel Hayom.

Matilda

Matilda, a 10-year-old girl, was at the “Chanukah by the Sea” event alongside family members, including her sister, when a terrorist shot her.

Her parents, Valentyna and Michael, surnames withheld on family request, immigrated to Australia from Ukraine before Russia’s invasion, The Guardian reported. “We came here from the Ukraine … and I named her Matilda because she was our firstborn in Australia. And I thought that Matilda was the most Australian name that could ever exist. So just remember—remember her name,” the parents stated.

“Imagine you see your beautiful little sister that you love just being killed in front of you. They were like twins. They’ve never been separated. … Matilda was very friendly. She loves school, has a lot of friends. … She’s just a happy kid, always gives me cuddles,” her aunt Lina said.

Dan Elkayam. Source: Israel Hayom.

Dan Elkayam

Dan Elkayam, a French citizen, relocated to Australia last year to seek an engineering job. Elkayam played soccer passionately, and the semi-professional Rockdale Ilinden Football Club in west Sydney described him as “an integral member” of its National Premier Leagues NSW squad in a Facebook statement. The club characterized him as “an extremely talented and popular figure amongst teammates. Our deepest and sincerest condolences to Dan’s family, friends and all that knew him. He will be missed.”

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote, “I have learned with deep sadness of the death of our fellow citizen Dan Elkayam in the antisemitic terrorist attack in Sydney. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones, and I extend to them the full solidarity of the nation.”

Peter Meagher. Source: Israel Hayom.

Peter Meagher

Peter Meagher completed 34 years of service with the NSW Police Force before retiring with the rank of detective sergeant. He volunteered as a first-grade manager for Randwick Rugby.

The club mourned the devastating loss of “Marzo” in a statement, saying, “He was one of the heart and soul figures of Randwick Rugby. … He spent so long in the dangerous front line as a police officer and was struck down in retirement while taking photos. … Rest in Peace ‘Marzo.’ We all love you and will miss you greatly. We are devastated.”

Meagher worked as a freelance photographer at Sunday’s Chanukah event.

“Our family is heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Peter. He was a cherished brother, husband and uncle whose kindness, generosity and love touched everyone who knew him. Our lives have been changed forever,” his family said.

Tibor Weitzen. Source: Israel Hayom.

Tibor Weitzen

Tibor Weitzen, 78, was a father, grandfather and great-grandfather who died while protecting his family members from the gunfire. He immigrated to Australia from Israel in 1988, and his relatives characterized him as vibrant and full of vitality.

“My grandfather was truly the best you could ask for,” his granddaughter Leor said. “He was so proud of us … and loved us more than life itself. He only saw the best in people and will be dearly missed.”

“He was the congregation’s beloved ‘candyman’ who brought joy and smiles to everyone,” Chabad’s statement read.

Alexander Kleytman. Credit: Jewish Care Annual Report.

Alexander Kleytman

Alexander Kleytman survived the Holocaust as a child, struggling to survive through a Siberian winter alongside his mother and younger brother. Following the war’s conclusion, he departed Ukraine for Australia to pursue a career in civil engineering. His children and grandchildren also attended the Bondi Chanukah celebrations. Alexander’s wife, Larissa, said her husband of 57 years was murdered while attempting to protect her.

“He died shielding her from the gunman’s bullets,” Chabad’s statement read. “In addition to his wife, he leaves behind two children and 11 grandchildren.”

Edith Brutman. Source: Israel Hayom.

Edith Brutman

Edith Brutman was a cherished figure within Sydney’s Jewish community.

“Our beloved Edith was a woman of integrity who chose humanity every day,” her family shared. “She met prejudice with principle, and division with service. Our family mourns her deeply, but we ask that her life, not the senseless violence that took it, be what endures. We hope her memory calls us as a nation back to decency, courage and peace.”

Marika Pogany. Source: Israel Hayom.

Marika Pogany

Marika Pogany, a Slovak citizen, volunteered to transport kosher meals for COA—Centre of Activity, an organization serving Jewish seniors.

“She lifted the room simply by being in it,” the organization shared in a statement. “She asked for nothing and gave everything. ... She took the time to know every person on her route. She chatted. She listened. She noticed the small things. She changed light bulbs, literally bringing light into people’s homes. Her joy and spirit carried people through their week and through their loneliness. ...We are shattered by her loss. Marika gave real love to this community, and her impact runs deep.”

Boris Tetleroyd. Source: Israel Hayom.

Boris Tetleroyd

The fatal shooting of Boris Tetleroyd, a Soviet immigrant, occurred while he attended Chanukah by the Sea alongside his son Yakov. While Yakov sustained gunshot wounds and continues receiving treatment for severe injuries, his father succumbed to his wounds.

A fundraising campaign was established by his niece, who described the family’s mourning over his “sudden and violent” death. “Our family is facing an unimaginable tragedy after the sudden loss of Boris Tetleroyd in the Bondi attack,” said his niece, Leia Roitour. “He was a loving husband and father, and his absence has left a void that words cannot express. My aunt is now navigating life as a widow, and my cousin is recovering in the hospital from injuries sustained during the attack.”

Online social media profiles reveal Tetleroyd’s passion for nature, where he documented wildlife encounters from his hiking excursions.

Reuven Morrison. Source: Israel Hayom.

Reuven Morrison

Reuven Morrison was a businessman who escaped the Soviet Union as a teenager in the 1970s and built his life in Bondi. Following a 2024 terrorist attack on a Melbourne synagogue, he informed the ABC he had become constantly alert, and expected Australia would offer Jews security.

In an interview with ILTV, his daughter recounted her father’s heroism, throwing bricks at terrorist Sajid Akram to try and stop him.

“My dear father was shot dead for being Jewish,” his daughter Sheina said. “He had jumped up the second the shooting started. He managed to throw bricks, he was screaming at the terrorist, and protecting his community. If there was a way for him to go on this earth, it would be fighting a terrorist.”

Rabbi Gabi Kaltman said, “a most beautiful, generous man who had a gorgeous smile that would light up the room. He built a life here in Australia for his family and was an active member and generous contributor to both Melbourne and Sydney Jewish communities.”

The Levitan family. Credit: Chabad.org.

Yaakov Levitan

Rabbi Yaakov Levitan, 39, leaves behind his wife and four children. As chief operating officer of Chabad of Bondi, Levitan was instrumental in planning the Chanukah event.

He died alongside Schlanger, the assistant rabbi of Chabad of Bondi who was serving as emcee that night. The two men had worked together for years, their wives best friends since high school, Chabad.org reported.

-----

Some names have not been publicly released at the request of families or due to privacy concerns.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.