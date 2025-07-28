From NASDAQ to the Western Wall: Panama’s ambassador speaks out

( July 28, 2025 / JNS)

What happens when a former tech CEO and Jewish community leader becomes Panama’s ambassador to Israel?

On this episode of “Talx,” JNS CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief Alex Traiman sits down with Ezra Cohen, Panama’s envoy to the Jewish state, for a candid conversation about diplomacy, crisis management and the untold story of Israel’s global image.

The ambassador shares his journey from business success—leading the first Panamanian company listed on NASDAQ—to serving his country during wartime in Israel. From rescuing stranded Panamanians during the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran to forging deep relationships with Israeli leaders, Cohen provides a behind-the-scenes look at what modern diplomacy entails.

The conversation also covers:

How Israel and Panama are strengthening bilateral ties

What most people get wrong about Israel’s global image

Why Latin American leaders are aligning more with Israel

Counterterrorism threats from Iran and Hezbollah in Latin America

Life and safety for Panama’s 14,000-strong Jewish community

This inspiring episode reveals why truth has “legs,” how perception shifts with firsthand experience, and why the diplomat believes that Israel’s story must be told more boldly.

